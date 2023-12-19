DAX Index: Eurozone Inflation and ECB Commentary in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

The DAX declined by 0.60% on Monday, ending the session at 16,651.

An unexpected fall in German business confidence left the DAX in negative territory.

On Tuesday, Eurozone inflation, US housing sector data, and central bank chatter warrant consideration.

Overview of the DAX Performance on Monday

The DAX ended the Monday session down 0.60%. Following a 0.79-point loss on Friday, the DAX ended the Monday session at 16,651. Significantly, the DAX extended its losing streak to five sessions.

German Business Sentiment Wanes, Pressuring the DAX

On Monday, German business sentiment figures for December surprised the markets. The Ifo Business Climate Index unexpectedly fell from 87.2 to 86.4 in December. Contrasting outlooks across the German sectors signaled an uncertain economic outlook.

The deterioration in business sentiment coincided with ECB plans to keep interest rates higher for longer.

The US Housing Sector and the Fed Offer Little Support

On Monday, FOMC members echoed Fed Vice Chair John Williams’s comments from Friday. FOMC member Austan Goolsbee discussed the market reaction to the Fed projections and press conference. Loretta Mester said the markets had mistakenly bet on a quick return to policy normalization.

Better-than-expected US housing sector data failed to fuel the buyer appetite for DAX-listed stocks. The NAHB Housing Market Index climbed from 34 to 37 in December. Economists forecast an increase to 36. Notably, falling mortgage rates contributed to an improved sentiment toward the US housing market.

However, the US equity markets offered late support, with the DAX recovering from session lows.

On Monday, the Nasdaq Composite Index and the S&P 500 gained 0.62% and 0.45%. The Dow ended the session flat.

The Monday Market Movers

Concerns about the German economy and hawkish Fed commentary impacted tech and consumer-related stocks. Siemens Energy AG and Infineon Technologies slid by 3.25% and 2.48%, respectively.

BMW and Mercedes Benz Group ended the day down 1.98% and 1.29%, respectively. Volkswagen and Porsche fell by 1.00% and 0.06%, respectively. Daimler Truck Holding bucked the trend, gaining 0.06%.

Eurozone Inflation and the ECB in Focus

On Tuesday, finalized Eurozone inflation figures for November warrant investor attention. Downward revisions to the preliminary numbers could impact ECB plans to keep rates higher for longer. According to the preliminary numbers, the Eurozone’s annual inflation rate softened from 2.9% to 2.4%.

Softer inflation numbers could allow the ECB to bring forward rate cut discussions, a boon for riskier assets.

However, investors must monitor ECB commentary throughout the day. ECB Executive Board members Andrea Enria and Frank Elderson are on the calendar to speak on Tuesday. Hawkish comments relating to interest rate trajectories could test the buyer appetite for DAX-listed stocks.

The Fed and the US Housing Sector

On Tuesday, US housing sector data will garner investor attention. Worse-than-expected declines in building permits and housing starts could be the early signs of a waning US economy. Economists consider housing market data as leading indicators for the US economy. However, investors must consider trends rather than monthly numbers in isolation.

Economists expect US building permits to decline by 1.2% and housing starts by 0.8%.

Away from the numbers, investors must also consider Fed commentary. Hawkish Fed chatter could test the appetite for riskier assets later in the session.

The futures markets pointed to a mixed start to the Tuesday session. The DAX was up 30 points, while the Nasdaq mini was down 13 points.

Short-Term Forecast

Near-term trends for the DAX will likely hinge on the euro area (Tues) and US inflation (Fri) numbers. Softer-than-expected inflation trends would support bets on more dovish rate paths, a boon for riskier assets.

DAX Technical Indicators

Daily Chart

The DAX held above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, with the EMAs sending bullish price signals.

A DAX return to the 16,850 handle would support a move to the December 14 ATH 17,003.

The ECB, Eurozone inflation, the Fed, and the US housing market will need consideration on Tuesday.

However, a break below the 16,600 handle would give the bears a run at the 16,470 support level.

The 14-day RSI reading of 72.10 shows the DAX in overbought territory. Selling pressure may intensify at the 16,850 handle.

4-Hourly Chart

DAX 191223 Daily Chart

The DAX remained above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, affirming bullish price signals.

A DAX return to the 16,850 handle would bring the December 14 ATH 17,003 into play.

However, a fall below the 16,600 handle would give the bears a run at the 50-day EMA and the 16,470 support level. Buying pressure could intensify at 16,480. The 50-day EMA is confluent with the 16,470 support level.

The 48.40 14-4 hour RSI indicates a DAX drop to the 50-day EMA before entering oversold territory.

DAX 191223 4-Hourly Chart

