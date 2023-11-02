DAX Index: Euro Area Manufacturing, US Employment, and Earnings in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

The DAX gained 0.76% on Wednesday and ended the session at 14,924.

Bets on a less hawkish Fed and softer Eurozone inflation figures supported the appetite for riskier assets.

On Thursday, the euro area manufacturing sector and US labor market figures will need consideration along with corporate earnings.

DAX Wednesday Overview

Following a 0.64% rise on Tuesday, the DAX ended the day at 14,924.

US Economic Indicators and Fed Bets Delivered Support

US labor market numbers were in focus on Wednesday. A weaker-than-expected ADP report eased bets on a December Fed rate hike. The ISM Manufacturing employment PMI also signaled a softer labor market. Investors ignored the JOLTs Job Openings figures for September despite unexpectedly rising.

Recent US economic indicators suggest softer wage growth and a pullback in consumption.

Market bets on the Fed leaving interest rates unchanged after the European closing bell contributed to the gains. A less hawkish Fed rate path and the recent Eurozone inflation figures offer a more favorable backdrop for riskier assets.

On Wednesday, the Dow rose by 0.67%. The Nasdaq Composite Index and the S&P 500 ended the day with gains of 1.64% and 1.05%.

The Wednesday Market Movers

BASF gave up some of Tuesday’s gains, falling 2.87%, with Siemens Energy declining by 1.39%. Investors reacted to the threat of customers canceling orders if Siemens Energy doesn’t obtain state guarantees.

However, bank and auto stocks were among the front-runners on Wednesday.

Mercedes Benz Group ended a losing streak, gaining 1.46%. BMW and Porsche rose by 1.56% and 0.85%. However, Volkswagen slipped by 0.04%.

Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank ended the Wednesday session up 1.58% and 1.12%, respectively.

German Unemployment and Euro Area Manufacturing in Focus

On Thursday, the German economy will be in the spotlight. German unemployment and finalized manufacturing PMI numbers for October need consideration. A larger-than-expected rise in unemployment and a higher unemployment rate could impact consumer-focused stocks.

Economists forecast the German unemployment rate to increase from 5.7% to 5.8%, driven by a forecasted 15k rise in unemployment.

Revisions to the preliminary German and Eurozone Manufacturing PMIs will also influence the buyer appetite for DAX-listed stocks.

The German Manufacturing PMI increased from 39.6 to 40.7, according to the preliminary survey. In contrast, the Eurozone Manufacturing PMI fell from 43.4 to 43.0.

While the stats will influence, investors will also respond to the Fed monetary policy decision and press conference. A less hawkish Fed press conference should deliver early support.

Beyond theeconomic calendar corporate earnings will remain a focal point. Zalando is among the big names to release earnings on Thursday. Zalando ended the Wednesday session up 1.23%.

US Labor Market in the Spotlight

On Thursday, the US labor market and leading indicators for inflation will draw investor interest. Fed Chair Powell noted the need for softer labor market conditions on Wednesday. Hotter-than-expected labor market numbers could raise bets on a December Fed rate hike.

Economists forecast initial jobless claims to hold steady at 210k in the week ending October 28.

Unit labor costs and nonfarm productivity figures for Q3 could have more influence on Fed rate hike bets. Hotter-than-expected unit labor costs could signal a pickup in inflationary pressures. Firms pass on increasing labor costs to consumers.

Beyond the economic calendar, the US earnings calendar also needs consideration. Apple Inc. (AAPL), Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), ConocoPhillips (COP), and Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) are among the big names releasing earnings results.

The futures markets point to a mixed start to the Wednesday session. The DAX gained 126 points, with the Nasdaq mini up by 39 points.

Short-Term Forecast

A less hawkish Fed and the prospects of a change in the ECB’s higher-for-longer mantra support a possible shift in momentum. However, the US labor market needs to soften, and the ECB needs to acknowledge the influence of recent inflation figures to support a bearish trend reversal.

DAX Technical Indicators

Daily Chart

The DAX remained below the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, affirming bearish price signals.

A DAX move through the 14,957 resistance level would support a move toward the 15,247 resistance level and the 50-day EMA. German economic indicators and the US labor market will be the focal points.

However, a drop below 14,800 would bring the 14,575 support level into view.

The 14-day RSI reading of 43.05 indicates a DAX drop below 14.800 before entering oversold territory.

4-Hourly Chart

DAX 021123 Daily Chart

The DAX remains below the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, affirming bearish price signals. A DAX break above the 14,957 resistance level and the 50-day EMA would signal a return to 15,000.

Selling pressure may intensify at 14,960. The 50-day EMA is confluent with the 14,957 resistance level.

However, failure to break above the 50-day EMA would leave sub-14,800 and the 14,575 support level in play.

The 54.77 14-4 hour RSI reading indicates a DAX return to 15,000 before entering overbought territory.

DAX 021123 4-Hourly Chart

