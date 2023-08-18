DAX Index: DAX Stocks Sway as Hawkish Fed Meets China’s Economic Woes

FXEmpire.com -

DAX dropped 0.71% on Thursday, reversing Wednesday’s gains, closing at 15,677 amid global tensions.

US jobless claims fall to 239k, yet hawkish Fed tones weighed on the DAX.

ECB’s eye on core inflation; DAX on alert.

Thursday’s Session Overview

It was a bearish Thursday, with the DAX falling 0.71%. Reversing a 0.14% gain from Wednesday, the DAX ended the day at 15,677.

Trade data from Japan set the mood ahead of the European opening bell. With the markets focused on the ailing Chinese economy, the fall in exports to China was another bearish signal. Exports fell by 13.4% in July.

Early in the European session, Eurozone trade data failed to impress despite the trade balance surging from a €0.3 billion deficit to a €23.0 billion surplus in June. Economists forecast an €18.3 billion surplus. Exports increased by just 0.3%, while imports were down by 17.7%.

US economic indicators added to the bearish mood, with US initial jobless claims and Philly Fed Manufacturing Index supporting more hawkish Fed policy bets. The Philly Fed Manufacturing Index rose from -13.5 to 12.0 in August, with the Philly Fed Prices Paid Index up from -15.9 to +16.0. Jobless claims reflected a tight US labor market, with initial jobless claims falling from 250k to 239k.

The Dow and the S&P 500 fell by 0.77% and 0.84%, respectively, on Thursday, with the NASDAQ Composite ending the day down 1.17%.

The combination of hawkish sentiment toward Fed monetary policy and China’s economic troubles left the DAX in negative territory.

Thursday’s Market Movers

DAX 180823 Daily Chart

It was a bearish session for the auto sector. Mercedes-Benz Group declined by 1.11%, with BMW and Continental AG seeing losses of 0.66% and 0.75%, respectively. However, Porsche and Volkswagen ended the day down 0.46% and 0.35%, respectively. Demand jitters stemming from China’s economic woes and market sentiment toward Fed monetary policy weighed on autos.

It was a bullish session for the banks. Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank ended the day with gains of 0.74% and 0.44%, respectively. Bank stocks found much-needed support after the Fitch Ratings-fueled pullback. However, a gloomy economic outlook and China contagion risk remain headwinds.

SAP and Infineon led the way down, sliding by 2.53% and 2.26%, respectively. Hawkish sentiment toward Fed monetary weighed on the tech sector.

The Day Ahead for the DAX

We expect investor sentiment toward the Chinese economy and the Fed to remain headwinds this morning. The Hang Seng Index fell deeper into the red this morning. However, a more substantial stimulus package from Beijing would change the narrative.

Today, finalized Eurozone inflation figures for July will draw interest. With investor focus returning to central bank monetary policy, an upward revision to prelim figures would pressure the DAX.

According to prelim figures, the Eurozone annual inflation rate softened from 5.5% to 5.3% in July. However, investors should consider the core inflation numbers that have drawn increased scrutiny from ECB Executive Board members. According to prelim numbers, the core inflation rate held steady at 5.5%. Sticky core inflation would support further ECB policy moves, a bearish scenario.

There are no US economic indicators to provide direction in the US session. The lack of US economic indicators will leave the DAX in the hands of FOMC member chatter. We expect hawkish comments to fuel bets on a September Fed interest rate hike and pressure the DAX.

This morning, the DAX Futures was down 42 points.

DAX Technical Indicators

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs sent bearish signals. The 50-day EMA crossed through the 200-day EMA on Thursday, sending the DAX to sub-15,700. This morning, the DAX sat below the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, sending bearish near and longer-term price signals.

The 14-4H RSI sits at 35.63, reflecting bearish sentiment, with selling pressure overweighing buying pressure. Significantly, the RSI aligns with the EMAs, supporting a fall through the upper level of the 15,600 – 15,525 support band to bring sub-15,500 into view.

DAX 180823 Daily Chart

