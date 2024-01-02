DAX Index: China Caixin Manufacturing PMI Surprises, Eurozone Numbers Await

FXEmpire.com -

The DAX gained 0.30% on Friday, December 29, ending the session at 16,752.

Better-than-expected Caixin Manufacturing PMI numbers for December will set the tone for the Tuesday session.

Euro area and US manufacturing PMIs also warrant investor attention.

Overview of the DAX Performance on Friday

The DAX gained 0.30% on Friday. Reversing a 0.24% loss from Thursday, the DAX ended the Friday session at 16,752.

Softer Spanish Inflation Offers Relief

On Friday, softer-than-expected Spanish inflation numbers eased fear about an end-of-year pickup in euro area inflationary pressure. The annual inflation rate softened from 3.2% to 3.1% in December. Economists forecast inflation to accelerate to 3.4%.

Softer inflation numbers could allow the ECB to bring forward discussions about interest rate cuts. A more dovish interest rate trajectory would be a boon for DAX-listed stocks.

US Chicago PMI Supports Q1 2024 Fed Rate Cut

On Friday, the Chicago PMI slid from 55.8 to 46.9 in testing expectations of a soft landing. However, the numbers supported bets on a Q1 2024 Fed rate cut, limiting the impact on DAX-listed stocks.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a March 2024 Fed rate cut slipped from 73.4% to 72.4%.

The US equity markets ended the session in negative territory. On Friday, the Dow and the S&P 500 declined by 0.05% and 0.28%, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell by 0.56%.

The Friday Market Movers

Retail-linked stocks benefited from the softer inflation numbers from Spain. Online regional retailer Zalando SE led the way, rallying 1.85%.

Tech stocks also ended the year on a high note, with Siemens Energy AG and Siemens AG seeing gains of 1.69% and 0.85%, respectively. Infineon Technologies rose by 0.36%.

However, it was a mixed session for the auto sector. Mercedes-Benz Group rose by 0.47%, with BMW gaining 0.34%. Porsche and Volkswagen ended the day down 0.19% and 0.32%, respectively.

China and Euro Area Manufacturing Sector PMIs in Focus

Before the European session, the all-important Caixin Manufacturing PMI drew investor interest. The PMI increased from 50.7 to 50.8 in December, reducing fears of an economic slowdown. Economists forecast the PMI to fall to 50.4. Significantly, the PMI contrasted with the NBS-based numbers from Sunday, which revealed a contraction across the manufacturing sector.

Later today, euro area Manufacturing PMI numbers also warrant investor consideration. Finalized numbers for Germany and the Eurozone will likely have more impact. According to preliminary figures, the German Manufacturing PMI increased from 42.6 to 43.1. The Eurozone Manufacturing PMI held steady at 44.2 in December.

Investors must consider the sub-components and revisions to the headline PMIs. Prices, new orders, and employment will give investors a view of demand and the inflation outlook.

US Manufacturing Sector in the Spotlight

Later in the European session, the finalized US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI will garner investor interest. The Chicago PMI suggested a marked contraction across the private sector in December. According to preliminary numbers, the US Manufacturing PMI fell from 49.4 to 48.2 in December. A downward revision would support bets on a Q1 2024 Fed rate cut.

However, investors must consider the prices and employment sub-components. Inflation and the US labor market remain focal points for the Fed.

With the manufacturing sector in focus, investors must monitor central bank commentary. ECB and Fed comments on inflation, the economy, and interest rates would move the dial.

In the futures, the DAX was up 24 points, while the Nasdaq mini was down 16 points.

Short-Term Forecast

Near-term DAX trends will hinge on the private sector PMIs, inflation, and the US Jobs Report. Softer inflation numbers, an improving private sector environment, and softer US wage growth would signal more dovish interest rate paths. More dovish rate paths would support the appetite for riskier assets.

DAX Technical Indicators

Daily Chart

The DAX remained above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, affirming bullish price signals.

A DAX return to the 16,800 handle would support a move to the December 14 ATH 17,003.

Manufacturing PMIs and central bank commentary are the focal points for the Tuesday session.

However, a fall through 16,650 would give the bears a run at the 16,470 support level.

The 14-day RSI reading of 70.39 shows the DAX in overbought territory. Selling pressure could intensify at 16,800.

4-Hourly Chart

DAX 020124 Daily Chart

The DAX held above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, reaffirming bullish price signals.

A DAX breakout from the 16,800 handle would bring the December 14 ATH 17,003 into play.

However, a drop below the 16,650 handle would support a fall to the 50-day EMA.

The 56.83 14-4 hour RSI indicates a DAX return to the 17,000 handle before entering overbought territory.

DAX 020124 4-Hourly Chart

