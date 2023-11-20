DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: Wobbling Through Sector Shifts, Central Bank Signals

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

European stocks open low, following last week’s surge driven by rate cut hopes.

Bayer’s trial halt and lawsuit hit healthcare sector, affecting DAX.

ECB’s cautious stance on inflation contrasts market’s rate cut hopes.

European Markets: A Week of Mixed Fortunes

European shares started the week on a subdued note, following a surge last week driven by expectations of aggressive interest rate cuts. The pan-European STOXX 600 remained relatively unchanged at 455.26, after a nearly 3% jump last week. Germany’s DAX Index and the UK’s FTSE showed slight declines.

Sectoral Shifts and Central Bank Perspectives

The healthcare sector led the declines, impacted heavily by Bayer’s significant drop after halting a crucial drug trial and facing a hefty lawsuit payout in the U.S. This setback contributed to the DAX’s slight dip. Meanwhile, European Central Bank officials maintained a cautious stance, acknowledging high inflation and a somewhat resilient economy, which contrasts with market expectations of imminent rate cuts.

Positive Signals Amidst Uncertainty

Despite these challenges, there were positive developments. Italian bank stocks rose following Moody’s upgrade of the country’s sovereign debt, reflecting a move towards stability under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government. This news, along with reduced risk premiums for Italian and Portuguese sovereign debt, suggests a growing confidence in the region’s economic stability.

Key Corporate Movements and Outlook

Major corporate movements included Ashtead Group’s fall due to a subdued annual profit forecast, and Julius Baer’s drop after lowering profit expectations. Conversely, Diploma’s shares surged, offering a glimmer of positivity. The UK market, in particular, is poised for significant updates with the upcoming Autumn Statement, which investors are keenly awaiting for insights into government fiscal policy.

Short-Term Forecast: Cautious Optimism

Despite the current mixed market conditions, there’s a sense of cautious optimism. The anticipation of potential interest rate cuts and fiscal policy updates in the UK are key factors that investors are closely monitoring. The market is poised for further developments, with a watchful eye on both domestic and international economic indicators.

DAX Index Technical Analysis

Daily DAX Index

The DAX Index, at 15854.82, is currently trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, set at 15297.92 and 15654.39 respectively. This positioning above both averages suggests an overall bullish trend in the market.

The index is hovering between the minor support at 15723.01 and minor resistance at 15993.10, indicating a potential consolidation phase. The proximity to the minor resistance level suggests a testing ground for further bullish momentum. If the index breaks past this minor resistance, it could move towards the main resistance at 16208.93, reinforcing the bullish sentiment.

Conversely, failure to surpass the minor resistance may lead to a retest of the support levels, but the current stance above key moving averages still points to a prevailing bullish market sentiment.

FTSE-100 Index

Daily FTSE-100 Index

The FTSE-100 Index, currently at 7476.12, is trading below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which are 7509.77 and 7605.33 respectively. This positioning indicates a bearish sentiment in both short and long-term perspectives.

Being below the minor resistance of 7524.87 further confirms the short-term bearish trend. However, the index remains above the main support level at 7213.00 and minor support at 7401.87, suggesting that there could be a level of resilience against a deeper downward movement.

This setup points to a cautious market atmosphere, with a leaning towards bearishness as the index navigates below key moving average thresholds.

