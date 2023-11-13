DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: U.S.-China Talks Spur European Rally

FXEmpire.com -

European markets open positively, eyeing U.S.-China high-level talks.

Moody’s downgrade of U.S. credit outlook contrasts with European optimism.

DAX and STOXX indexes boosted by healthcare sector gains.

FTSE 100 uplifted by Phoenix Group and British Land.

European Markets Rally Amidst U.S.-China Talks and Moody’s Downgrade

European markets kicked off the week on a positive note, with investors closely monitoring the upcoming high-level talks between the U.S. and China. This optimism in the European markets, including the DAX and STOXX indexes, counters the backdrop of Moody’s recent downgrade of the U.S. government’s credit rating outlook to negative.

DAX and STOXX Gain on Healthcare Boost

The European stock market, particularly the DAX and STOXX indexes, witnessed an uptick, driven mainly by gains in the healthcare sector. This rise comes despite the pan-European STOXX 600 experiencing its sharpest single-day decline in weeks, following comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Investors remain attentive to key inflation data from the U.S. and Eurozone, which could provide further clarity on the economic outlook amid tightening monetary policies.

FTSE 100 Lifted by Phoenix Group and British Land

In the UK, the FTSE 100 Index saw an upward trajectory, bolstered by industrial metal mining stocks and positive developments from Phoenix Group and British Land. The rise in copper prices, along with Phoenix Group’s upgraded cash generation forecast and British Land’s optimistic rental growth projections, contributed to the index’s gains. These movements suggest a potential turning point for the sector, especially with the UK nearing its peak base rates.

Short-Term Market Forecast

The European markets, including the DAX, STOXX, and FTSE 100, exhibit a cautiously optimistic outlook. The intersection of corporate forecasts, commodity prices, and international diplomacy, particularly the U.S.-China talks, will be crucial in shaping the market’s direction in the short term. Investors remain watchful of the ongoing economic indicators and geopolitical developments for further guidance.

DAX Index Technical Analysis

Daily DAX Index

The DAX Index, currently at 15262.10, is exhibiting mixed sentiment on Monday.

Positioned just below the 200-day moving average of 15644.66, this indicates a bearish trend in the longer term. However, the index is hovering around the 50-day moving average of 15293.16, suggesting a neutral stance in the short term.

The proximity of the current price to the minor resistance level of 15264.23 signals that the index is testing this threshold. Overcoming this barrier could see an upward movement towards the main resistance at 15472.44.

If the index fails to breach this minor resistance, it might retreat towards the minor support at 15096.75, with a stronger support level lying at 14908.01.

This technical positioning of the DAX Index reflects a cautiously balanced market sentiment, with potential shifts in either direction depending on its interaction with these key levels. Trader reaction to 15293.16 is likely to set the tone.

FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis

Daily FTSE 100 Index

The FTSE 100 Index, with its current daily price at 7409.57, is trading below both the 200-day moving average of 7613.85 and the 50-day moving average of 7508.70. This positioning indicates a bearish trend in both the medium and longer-term outlook.

The index is currently near the minor support level of 7401.87. If it falls below this level, the next significant support is at 7213.00, which could indicate a further bearish tendency.

On the upside, if the index reverses and moves upward, it faces immediate resistance at 7524.87, followed by a more substantial resistance at 7687.48.

The market sentiment for the FTSE 100, as suggested by its current positioning relative to these key moving averages and support-resistance levels, is predominantly bearish.

