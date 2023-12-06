DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: Tui’s Surge Fuels European Market Recovery

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Stoxx 600 and DAX Gain, Mining Stocks Lead

Tui’s Profit Surge Boosts Travel Sector

FTSE 100 Rises Despite BAT’s Setback

European Markets Bounce Back

European markets showed resilience on Wednesday, with key indexes recovering from earlier mixed performances. The Stoxx 600 index rose by 0.22%, propelled by a 1.5% increase in mining stocks, tracking the rise in metal prices. Germany’s DAX index and the UK’s FTSE 100 also saw gains, with the DAX up by 0.10% and the FTSE 100 increasing by 0.41%.

Stock Performances and Economic Indicators

Travel group Tui led the rally, surging 10% in morning trade after announcing a significant jump in full-year profit and a promising 2024 forecast. In contrast, retail stocks like H&M saw a dip after Deutsche Bank downgraded its rating. Nokia’s shares continued to fall, impacted by AT&T’s partnership with Ericsson for wireless network rollout. Notably, Tui is contemplating a delisting from the London Stock Exchange, potentially impacting the UK market.

DAX and Mining Stocks Lead Gains

The DAX reached an all-time high, buoyed by Volkswagen’s performance, while basic resource stocks rose alongside metal prices. Travel and leisure stocks also climbed, with Tui’s positive forecast influencing the sector. Lower eurozone government bond yields added support to the equities.

Broader Market Implications and Future Outlook

Investors are closely monitoring U.S. employment data, particularly the ADP national employment report, for clues about the Federal Reserve’s policy direction. German industrial orders showed an unexpected decline, fueling speculation of ECB rate cuts next year. Among individual stocks, Weir Group and Ocado Group saw gains, while Merck and British American Tobacco faced significant declines.

FTSE 100’s Mixed Bag

The FTSE 100 advanced with mining stocks leading the way, despite British American Tobacco’s significant impairment charge. The UK market also awaits further U.S. employment data, which could influenceglobal markettrends and strategies in the coming days.

DAX Index Technical Analysis

Daily DAX Index

The DAX Index, with its current daily price at 16557.84, is trading above both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, set at 15699.74 and 15436.14 respectively. This positioning above key moving averages signifies a bullish trend in the medium to long term.

The index’s proximity to the minor support level of 16427.00, without any defined minor or main resistance levels, suggests a consolidation phase near this support.

Overall, the market sentiment for the DAX Index appears bullish, underpinned by its sustained position above crucial moving averages and the support level.

FTSE 100 Technical Analysis

Daily FTSE 100 Index

The FTSE 100 Index, currently positioned at 7517.95, is trading just above its 50-day moving average of 7471.75 and slightly below the 200-day average of 7577.82. This placement suggests a neutral to slightly bullish sentiment in the short term but indicates caution as it hovers near the longer-term average.

The index is above the minor support level of 7401.87, providing a degree of bullishness, yet it remains below the minor resistance at 7524.87. The proximity to this resistance level could signal a potential test of upward momentum.

Additionally, with the main resistance set at 7687.48, there’s room for upward movement, but the index would need to breach the trend line resistance at 7620.00 to confirm a stronger bullish sentiment.

Overall, the market sentiment leans towards cautious optimism, with the potential for an upward trajectory if key resistance levels are surpassed.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.