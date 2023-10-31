DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: Steady Trade after BP’s Missed Earnings Ahead of Euro Zone CPI, GDP Data

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

European markets rise after initial restraint, driven by economic data and earnings.

Stoxx 600 higher but on track for a 4.24% drop this month – its worst since September 2022.

Euro Zone Core CPI Flash Estimate expected to soften from 4.5% to 4.2%.

Energy sector struggles, with BP’s Q3 performance not meeting profit forecasts.

European Markets React to Data and Earnings

European markets exhibited a mixed response at the opening, swaying cautiously upwards after a subdued beginning, particularly influenced by a series of economic data releases and corporate earnings announcements. The Stoxx 600, after beginning the day on a flat note, found itself trading 0.24% higher. Meanwhile, Germany’s DAX Index is up 0.37%.

However, there’s a shadow looming over its monthly performance, with a forecasted decline of 4.24% for October. This paints a gloomier picture as it’s touted to be its worst drop since September 2022.

Two significant reports are keenly anticipated – Euro Zone Core CPI Flash Estimate, hinting at a softening from 4.5% to 4.2%, and Euro Zone flash GDP, projected at a stagnant 0.0%, a slide from the previous 0.1%.

Sectoral Dynamics and Stock Highlights

The energy sector, specifically oil and gas stocks, painted a red portrait, registering a dip of 1.26%, with BP’s third-quarter performance falling short of profit estimates as a significant factor.

French economic indicators revealed an inflation of 4% YoY for October, and the country’s GDP exhibited a modest growth of 0.1% for Q3.

Contrastingly, Germany’s inflation for October was recorded at 3.8%, the lowest since August 2021.

On the brighter side, European shares, fueled by the real estate and chemical sectors, saw an upward curve, despite BP’s lackluster profit figures exerting pressure on the energy domain.

Key Corporate Moves and Forecasts

BP’s shares took a blow, plunging by 4.6%, largely due to a dip in energy prices YoY, which led to a missed Q3 earnings estimate.

In the midst of these market dynamics, engineering giant Wartsila emerged as the top performer on the STOXX 600 post its Q3 revelations.

Another significant move observed was Siemens Energy contemplating a partial stake sale in Siemens Ltd, with an aim to reinforce its balance sheet.

FTSE’s Resilience Amid Energy Sector Woes

Across the English Channel, the FTSE 100 showcased resilience, maneuvering its trajectory upwards despite BP’s subpar performance casting shadows on the energy sector. This decline was counteracted by surges in the aerospace and defense sectors, particularly buoyed by an upgraded rating for Rolls Royce by Barclays. While BP’s shares faced the brunt, Rolls Royce saw its shares soaring by nearly 4%. On the economic front, British retail chains signaled a slowdown in price hikes for October.

Short-term Market Outlook

Given the volatility induced by economic data releases and corporate earnings reports, the European markets, especially DAX and STOXX, might sail on choppy waters in the short term.

However, the underlying strength in sectors outside energy, like real estate and chemicals, suggests a slightly bullish tilt.

On the other hand, FTSE’s ability to offset declines in one sector with gains in another highlights its robustness, projecting a bullish sentiment for the near future.

DAX Index Technical Analysis

Daily DAX Index

The DAX Index’s current daily price of 14749.07 stands slightly above its previous close, indicating a modest intraday gain. While this price resides below both the 200-day moving average (15641.39) and the 50-day moving average (15403.70), suggesting a broader bearish sentiment, the proximity of the daily price to the minor resistance level at 14908.01 hints at potential upside momentum.

However, surpassing the main resistance at 15096.75 is crucial for a bullish reversal. Given its current position relative to key moving averages and resistance levels, the DAX Index exhibits a bearish market sentiment in the short term. This condition will continue until it starts to show strength by overcoming resistance.

FTSE 100 Technical Analysis

Daily FTSE 100

The FTSE 100 Index’s current daily price of 7370.81 is positioned below both the 200-day moving average (7630.84) and the 50-day moving average (7507.58), suggesting bearish sentiment.

However, the index is trading above the trend line support at 7200.00, indicating some underlying strength.

he near-term challenge for the index is to overcome the minor resistance at 7401.87, with a more formidable barrier awaiting at the main resistance level of 7524.87.

The proximity to the trend line resistance at 7668.16 further signifies potential upside hurdles. Overall, the FTSE 100 demonstrates a bearish bias but with potential for bullish reversals if key resistance levels are breached.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.