DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: Shrug Off Mideast Tensions, Rally on Fed’s Dovish Signals

Highlights

European markets rally, brushing aside geopolitical frictions in Israel and Gaza.

Stoxx 600 erases Monday’s losses, all sectors in green; DAX Index up 1.57%.

IMF lowers UK’s growth outlook, yet sentiment remains bullish.

Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson’s dovish remarks curtail U.S. rate-hike expectations.

European Markets Rise Despite Geopolitical Tensions

STOXX 600 and DAX Index

European markets staged a comeback on Tuesday, dismissing geopolitical unrest in Israel and Gaza to focus on dovish cues from Federal Reserve officials. The Stoxx 600 surged 1.5%, erasing its Monday losses, with all sectors in the green. Germany’s DAX index followed suit, climbing 1.57% to 15,365.99 points. Oil and gas lagged, only edging up 0.5% as crude prices softened.

Investors shrugged off the violent developments in the Middle East, specifically Israeli airstrikes in Gaza and the humanitarian impact of a “complete siege” on the region. Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson’s cautionary advice to “proceed carefully” amid rising Treasury yields seemed to resonate more with traders, influencing a pullback in U.S. rate hike expectations.

Austrian central bank Governor Robert Holzmann hinted that the European Central Bank could introduce one or two more rate hikes should “additional shocks” occur, while Francois Villeroy de Galhau, his French counterpart, emphasized a “clear downward trend” in inflation.

FTSE 100

UK markets weren’t far behind, with the FTSE 100 advancing 1.47% to 7602.09 points. Despite caution from the Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee about “stretched valuations” in U.S. tech stocks and corporate bonds, the general sentiment remained bullish.

Investors seemed more engaged with Fed comments indicating a pause in the tightening cycle, considering them a signal that the BoE might also hold off on further rate increases. This comes after the BoE kept its main Bank Rate at 5.25% in its latest policy meeting and the IMF downgraded Britain’s growth forecast for the coming years.

Short-Term Forecast

Short-term market sentiment appears bullish, especially with the dovish outlook from Federal Reserve officials affecting rate expectations globally. However, traders should keep an eye on the evolving geopolitical situation in the Middle East and upcoming economic data, including the Fed minutes on Wednesday and the U.S. CPI report on Thursday, which may act as catalysts for market swings.

DAX Index Technical Analysis

Daily DAX Index

The DAX Index’s current daily price of 15377.43 suggests caution as it hovers between minor support at 15264.23 and minor resistance at 15472.44.

While the price is marginally below both the 200-day moving average of 15620.32 and the 50-day moving average of 15649.37, it indicates a slight bearish sentiment. However, it remains above the main support level of 15096.75, pointing to some underlying strength.

It’s difficult to gauge momentum or potential breakout points at this time, given the current price’s location. Considering these factors, the market sentiment leans bearish but stops short of a definitive downtrend. This is typical of a short-covering rally.

FTSE 100 Technical Analysis

Daily FTSE 100 Index

The FTSE 100’s current daily price of 7602.00 sits near the minor resistance level of 7640.99 and just below the 200-day moving average of 7642.41, signaling a moment of potential reversal or continuation.

It’s worth noting the price is comfortably above the 50-day moving average of 7507.82 and main support level of 7438.83, pointing to short-term bullishness.

With trend line resistance at 7686.17 also in play, breaking above this could trigger upside acceleration.

Given the proximity to multiple resistance levels and moving averages, the market sentiment appears cautiously bullish, as traders may be watching for confirmation of an upward move.

