DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: Retail Sector Divergence Impacts Stoxx 600 and FTSE

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

Stoxx 600 Gains Despite Banking Sector Dip

Retail Shares Mixed: M&S Down, Tesco Up

Investors Awaiting Critical U.S. CPI Report

Ongoing Market Trends

The Stoxx 600 index is showing resilience in current trading, with most sectors gaining ground. Notably, banking stocks are declining by 0.6%, while technology and retail sectors are increasing by 0.7%. This varied sector performance is unfolding against the backdrop of awaited U.S. consumer price index data.

Retail Sector’s Current Movements

In the retail sector, Marks & Spencer’s shares are dropping sharply by 5%, marking the largest fall within the Stoxx 600, despite their strong holiday sales report. This decline is mainly due to their cautious outlook. In contrast, Tesco’s shares are rising by 1.3% following an upgrade in their profit forecast, indicating a stronger financial outlook.

Anticipation of U.S. Inflation Report

Investors are closely watching the forthcoming U.S. CPI report, expected to reveal a year-over-year increase of 3.2% for December. This data is critical in shaping expectations for the Federal Reserve’s rate adjustment strategy, with market odds currently suggesting about a 64% probability of rate cuts, as per the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

European Indices’ Current Performance

At 11:39 GMT, the Stoxx 600 is trading at 477.83, up by 0.19%. Germany’s DAX and the UK’s FTSE 100 are showing contrasting trends; the DAX is slightly up by 0.19%, whereas the FTSE is marginally lower by 0.05%. These opposing movements reflect the varied investor reactions to the retail sector’s performance and the anticipation surrounding the U.S. inflation data.

Short-Term Market Forecast

The short-term outlook for the European market is cautiously optimistic yet watchful. The impending release of the U.S. CPI report stands as a critical determinant that could sway market sentiment, influencing expectations for rate cuts and broader market behavior. Traders are advised to remain alert to these developments, as they hold significant potential to influence market directions.

Dax Index Technical Analysis

Daily Dax Index

The Dax Index, currently positioned at 16733.91, exhibits bullish market sentiment. This assessment is drawn from its standing above both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, at 15868.56 and 16180.15 respectively, signifying a long-term uptrend and stability in the shorter term.

The index’s current level surpasses the main support at 16208.93 and minor support at 16427.00, reinforcing its upward momentum. In the absence of established minor or main resistance levels, the potential for further upward movement seems plausible.

Overall, the market direction for the Dax Index appears bullish, backed by its performance against these key technical indicators.

FTSE-100 Index Technical Analysis

Daily FTSE-100 Index

The FTSE 100 Index, currently at 7647.57, is displaying a neutral to slightly bullish sentiment, largely influenced by its alignment with key technical indicators. It’s trading above the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, positioned at 7570.47 and 7541.32 respectively, which points to a stable upward trend.

The index’s current standing above the main support level of 7401.87, and near the minor support at 7524.87, reinforces its steady position. However, it’s worth noting that the index is approaching minor resistance at 7687.48 and faces main resistance at 7804.79, which could restrict substantial upward progress.

Despite the overall balanced and cautiously optimistic market outlook, suggesting potential for growth and stability, there’s an undercurrent of caution. The near-term price behavior of the FTSE 100 indicates a vulnerability to a potential pullback towards the moving average support zones. This scenario underscores the importance of monitoring short-term fluctuations that could impact the otherwise stable momentum of the index.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.