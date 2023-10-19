DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: Rate Hike Fears, Middle East Chaos Weigh

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

DAX, STOXX fall amid corporate disappointments, Middle East concerns.

FTSE 100 under pressure; Rentokil Initial plummets 14%.

Markets await Fed Chair Powell’s commentary on rate hikes.

European Markets Stumble

European markets faced a challenging landscape on Thursday as heightened Middle East tensions and diverging corporate earnings weighed heavily on investor sentiment. A broad-based selloff was evident in Asia-Pacific markets, and a similar tone prevailed on Wall Street. As Treasury yields soared, eyes turned to upcoming commentary from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, accentuating already palpable concerns about rate hikes.

DAX and STOXX

Germany’s DAX Index is in the red, trading at 15043.86, down 51.05 or -0.34%. The pan-European Stoxx 600 didn’t fare much better, declining 0.7% during morning trade. Leading the descent were auto stocks, with Renault’s disappointing revenue results pulling the sector down by 2.6%. The overarching market apprehension is amplified by uncertainties surrounding the Middle East and questions over the Fed’s next moves.

FTSE 100

The UK’s FTSE 100 also struggled, clocking in at 7529.80, down 58.2 or -0.77%. Factors such as rising long-term bond yields and a tense geopolitical climate have left investors cautious. Notably, Rentokil Initial took a significant hit, tumbling 14% on the back of flagging North American demand. In contrast, precious metal miners offered a glimmer of hope, rising 0.5% amid the escalating Middle East tensions.

The market’s somber mood is further substantiated by mixed corporate earnings. Companies like Nestle and Roche Holding couldn’t meet the Street’s expectations, adding to the uncertainty. On the flip side, Netflix’s new customer growth exceeded estimates, providing some relief in the tech sector.

Short-Term Forecast

The looming concerns about potential rate hikes by the Fed, coupled with unresolved geopolitical issues in the Middle East, make for a bearish short-term outlook for European markets. Both the DAX and the FTSE 100 are expected to remain under pressure until clarity emerges on these key fronts.

DAX Index Technical Analysis

Daily DAX Index

The DAX Index is currently trading at 15077.52, hovering slightly below its minor support level of 15096.75 and well above its main support at 14908.01.

The asset is also trading below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, at 15556.15 and 15651.69 respectively, signaling a bearish sentiment in the short to medium term.

The market is also facing headwinds as it approaches minor and main resistance levels at 15472.44 and 15723.01 respectively.

With the index trading below both key moving averages and struggling to break above minor resistance, market sentiment appears to lean bearish for now.

FTSE 100 Technical Analysis

Daily FTSE 100 Index

The FTSE 100 is trading at 7535.25, closely aligned with its 50-day moving average of 7514.33 but below the 200-day moving average of 7646.28. The asset’s position between these key moving averages indicates a mixed sentiment in the market.

With the index below the 200-day moving average, medium to long-term sentiment leans bearish. However, staying above the 50-day average suggests some short-term bullish momentum. Overall, the market sentiment appears cautiously optimistic in the short term but remains bearish in a broader context.

