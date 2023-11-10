DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: Powell’s Hawkish Tone Sinks European Markets

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Powell’s comments impact European markets’ sentiment.

Earnings reports drive diverse sector movements.

FTSE 100 declines amid stagnant UK economic growth.

Mixed Trends in European Markets

European markets experienced a pullback on Friday following U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments on inflation. The Stoxx 600 index fell, with notable declines in food and beverage stocks, while oil and gas stocks saw modest gains. This mixed trend reflects the complex interplay of global economic factors influencing investor sentiment.

At 11:06 GMT, Germany’s DAX Index is trading 15244.02, down 108.52 or -0.71%. The UK’s FTSE 100 Index is at 7362.41, down 93.26 or -1.25% and the broad-based STOXX 600 Index is trading 443.56, down 4.24 or -0.95%.

Impact of Powell’s Hawkish Stance

Powell’s recent statements, indicating uncertainty about whether the current monetary policy is enough to curb inflation, have impacted European markets. The Stoxx 600, though still on track for a second weekly gain, has retreated from a three-week high. This cautious sentiment is echoed in other European indexes as well, with basic resources and real estate sectors performing poorly.

Earnings Reports and Sector Movements

Amidst these developments, several European companies reported earnings. GN Store Nord’s shares surged after meeting earnings expectations and announcing cost-saving targets. Conversely, Diageo’s shares plummeted following a profit warning, dragging down the food and beverage sector. Other luxury brands also experienced declines, reflecting broader market uncertainties.

FTSE 100 and UK Economic Data

In the UK, the FTSE 100 index slipped as Britain’s economy showed no growth in the third quarter, and the beverages index tumbled after Diageo’s announcement. The economic data, combined with weakening sales in Latin America and the Caribbean, has added to investor concerns. Moreover, precious metal miners and industrial metal miners fell, while the oil and gas sector saw slight gains.

Overall Economic Outlook

The mixed responses in European and UK markets highlight the challenges facing investors as they navigate a landscape marked by inflation concerns, interest rate speculations, and varied corporate earnings. These factors are shaping a cautious outlook for the European market, with close attention being paid to ongoing economic data and central bank policies.

DAX Index Technical Analysis

Daily DAX Index

The DAX Index, currently at 15231.68, is trading below both the 200-day moving average of 15644.23 and the 50-day moving average of 15304.35. This positioning suggests a bearish trend in both the medium and longer term.

The index is near the minor support level at 15096.00, making it a critical juncture; if it falls below this level, it could indicate a further downward trend.

Additionally, the current price is below the minor resistance level of 15264.23, suggesting immediate obstacles to upward movement. Further resistance is seen at the main resistance level of 15472.44.

Overall, the market sentiment for the DAX Index appears bearish, influenced by its position below key moving averages and proximity to crucial support and resistance levels.

FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis

Daily FTSE 100 Index

The UK 100 Index, with its updated daily price of 7357.13, is trading below both the 200-day moving average of 7615.60 and the 50-day moving average of 7509.44.

This positioning indicates a bearish trend, as the index is weaker than both the long-term trend (200-day MA) and the medium-term trend (50-day MA).

The current price is also below the minor resistance level at 7401.87, suggesting immediate obstacles to upward movement. However, it remains above the minor support level at 7213.00, which may provide some stability in the short term.

Overall, the market sentiment for the UK 100 Index appears bearish, influenced by its position below key moving averages and its proximity to the resistance level.​

