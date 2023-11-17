DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: Positive Sectoral Performances Carry Indices

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

European markets rise; DAX and FTSE show strong gains.

Mixed corporate updates amid key economic indicators.

Volvo Cars’ shares drop following Geely’s share sale.

European Markets Surge as Week Nears End

European markets experienced a notable uptick on Friday, with the DAX and FTSE 100 indices showing considerable gains. Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.98% while the UK’s FTSE 100 increased by 1.00%. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index also climbed by about 1.1%. Financial services and basic resources sectors led these gains, reflecting a positive sentiment in the market.

Key Economic Indicators and Corporate Updates

The market’s rise coincides with the release of several significant economic indicators and corporate results. UK retail sales showed a year-on-year decline of 2.7%, impacted primarily by drops in clothing and household purchases. Euro zone inflation figures for October revealed a Final CPI of 2.9% and a Final Core CPI of 4.2%. Meanwhile, Generali, an Italian insurance and asset management firm, is the only major corporation set to report results today.

Volvo Shares Drop Amid Parent Company’s Share Sale

Volvo Cars saw a sharp decline in its shares, dropping as much as 12%, as parent company Geely initiated the sale of 100 million shares. Despite this, European shares were poised for weekly gains, fueled by healthcare stocks and expectations of easing monetary policy by central banks.

Market Outlook Amid Inflation and Rate Hike Concerns

Investors remain attentive to inflation data, seeking further signs of easing price pressures. The recent data from the US and UK indicating softening inflation has bolstered this outlook. However, there is some caution regarding the impact of past rate hikes on economic growth and company earnings. Euro zone long-dated yields have hit two-month lows, with markets fully pricing in ECB rate cuts by end-2024.

Sectoral Gains and Investor Sentiment

Real estate and healthcare stocks are leading sectoral gains in the European market. AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk, and Sanofi are among the healthcare heavyweights showing significant rises.

The Euro STOXX Volatility Index has fallen to a two-month low, reflecting growing investor optimism.

In contrast, Italian insurer Generali reported a slight dip in its nine-month results due to natural disasters.

Overall, the European markets are on an upward trajectory, with investors closely monitoring Italy’s rating review and awaiting further economic indicators.

Dax Index Technical Analysis

Daily DAX Index

The DAX Index, with its current daily price of 15914.22, is positioned above both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, set at 15652.13 and 15296.67 respectively. This positioning indicates a bullish trend, as the index is trading higher than these key moving average benchmarks.

The index is currently just below the minor resistance level of 15993.10, suggesting the potential for an upward breakout. It also stands significantly above the main support level at 15472.44 and minor support at 15723.01, further reinforcing the bullish sentiment.

Overall, the DAX Index shows a strong upward trend, with a likelihood of testing or surpassing the near-term resistance level if the bullish momentum continues.

FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis

Daily FTSE 100 Index

The FTSE 100 Index, with its current daily price of 7472.26, is positioned below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, set at 7509.56 and 7607.30 respectively. This positioning indicates a bearish trend in both the short and long term.

The index is currently hovering just above the minor support level of 7401.87, which may act as a pivotal point for any further decline. However, it remains significantly below the minor resistance level at 7524.87 and even further from the main resistance at 7687.48.

Given its placement under key moving averages and proximity to the minor support level, the market sentiment for the FTSE 100 Index appears to be bearish, with potential for downward movement if the index breaks below its current minor support.

