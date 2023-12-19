DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: Optimism Driven by Central Bank Rate Cut Hopes

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

European Markets Rally, Fueled by Monetary Policy Expectations

European markets are currently witnessing a rebound, with Germany’s DAX and the pan-European Stoxx 600 indices making significant gains. The Stoxx 600, trading up, is driven by a broad sectoral upswing, notably in travel and leisure, despite a slight dip in oil and gas due to Red Sea shipping disruptions. Meanwhile, the DAX index is also on the rise, reflecting the broader European market’s positive response to global monetary policy developments.

Central Bank Policies and Stoxx Reaction

Investor sentiment across Europe is buoyed by the anticipation of potential rate cuts from central banks. The dovish indications from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan’s commitment to maintaining loose monetary policies are key influencers.

This sentiment is mirrored in the Stoxx 600’s performance, which is currently poised for a notable monthly gain, although it lags slightly behind the S&P 500’s yearly advance.

UK’s FTSE 100 Responds to Global Rate Cut Hopes

In the UK, the FTSE 100 is also experiencing an uptick, largely propelled by the ongoing expectations of interest rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve and a dovish Bank of Japan. Rate-sensitive sectors like real estate and homebuilders are among the top performers, capitalizing on the global economic outlook.

Economic Data and FTSE 100 Outlook

The focus in the UK market remains on key economic data releases, with inflation figures from the UK and the euro zone highly anticipated by investors. These data points are expected to provide further clarity on the economic landscape and potentially influence the FTSE 100’s trajectory as it navigates global monetary policy cues and domestic economic indicators.

DAX Index Technical Analysis

Daily Dax Index

The DAX Index, currently at 16700.11, is trading above both its 200-day and 50-day moving averages, set at 15756.01 and 15710.09 respectively. This positioning above the key moving averages indicates a bullish trend in the medium to long term.

The index is also above the main support level of 16208.93, reinforcing its upward trajectory. With no specific minor or main resistance levels identified, the index’s current stance suggests a strong bullish sentiment.

Overall, the market sentiment for the DAX Index appears bullish, underpinned by its sustained position above significant moving averages and key support levels, pointing to potential for further upward movement.

FTSE-100 Index Technical Analysis

Daily FTSE-100 Index

The FTSE-100 Index, with its current daily price at 7605.90, is trading slightly below its trend line resistance at 7623.57 and above both its 200-day and 50-day moving averages, which are 7562.24 and 7481.33 respectively. This placement above the moving averages indicates a bullish trend in the medium-term perspective. T

he index is also positioned above the minor support level of 7524.87 and main support level at 7401.87, which further suggests a continuing upward trend.

However, the proximity to the trend line resistance implies potential resistance in the short term. The next key levels to watch would be the minor resistance at 7687.48 and the main resistance at 7804.79.

Overall, the market sentiment for the FTSE-100 appears bullish, but with caution due to the nearness to trend line resistance, indicating possible consolidation or resistance in the short term.

