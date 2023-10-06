DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: Navigating the Minefield of US Non-Farm Payrolls

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

European indices like DAX and Stoxx react positively as U.S. job market data looms large.

FTSE 100 treads cautiously amidst the global buzz, posting a moderate 0.47% gain.

U.S. non-farm payrolls act as a litmus test, with economists eyeing 170,000 new jobs.

Financial Market Reactions Ahead of U.S. Payrolls Data: A Tale of Two Continents

As investors awaited the crucial U.S. non-farm payrolls report, European markets saw a ripple of positivity, with DAX and Stoxx both climbing higher. Germany’s DAX index rose 0.85% to 15,198.80, while the Stoxx 600 index edged up 0.71% to 444.45.

Insurance stocks in Europe led the charge, gaining 1.9%, even as food and beverage sectors dipped by 1.7%.

On the flip side, FTSE 100 showed restraint with a modest 0.47% rise to 7486.84. The week has been a tumultuous one for equities due to surging bond yields, propelled by expectations of higher interest rates.

U.S. Job Market: The Litmus Test for Europe

The release of the U.S. non-farm payrolls is a high-stakes event, particularly with economists predicting a net addition of 170,000 new jobs for September. European investors are skittish about any signs of a robust U.S. labor market, which could imply a longer period of higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve. Hence, both DAX and Stoxx will be closely tied to how Wall Street reacts to the data, as it might lead to a reshuffling of global financial market dynamics.

FTSE 100: The Quiet Before the Storm

Despite the relative calm, the UK’s FTSE 100 index is also walking on a tightrope. Soaring bond yields have rattled markets, and any confirmation of sustained high interest rates in the U.S. could further spook the FTSE.

The index has been significantly influenced by specific sectors such as life insurance, which gained 3.6%, while personal care and drug sectors declined 1.8%. Notably, the UK market is also wrestling with weakening house prices, adding another layer of complexity.

Bulls or Bears: Where Are We Headed?

Based on the movements in DAX, Stoxx, and FTSE, along with the heightened expectations surrounding the U.S. payrolls data, the market sentiment is cautiously optimistic but vulnerable to quick reversals. While the short-term appears slightly bullish, any negative surprise in the job data could swiftly turn the tide bearish, affecting all major European indices.

To sum it up, all eyes are now on the U.S. payrolls data. The outcome is likely to set the tone for European markets, including DAX, Stoxx, and FTSE, and could either amplify the existing bullish sentiment or turn the tables in favor of the bears.

DAX Index Technical Analysis

Daily DAX Index

The current Daily price of the DAX Index at 15189.60 is below both the 200-Day moving average of 15607.58 and the 50-Day moving average of 15692.22, indicating bearish momentum in the short and medium term.

The market is hovering above the main support level at 14908.01 but has failed to breach the minor resistance at 15472.44. Given the underperformance relative to key moving averages and the inability to break through resistance levels, the market sentiment appears to be bearish.

Traders should watch for a potential test of main support levels, as a downside break could accelerate selling pressure.

FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis

Daily FTSE 100 Index

The current Daily price of the FTSE 100 Index is 7481.93, which is situated below its 200-Day moving average of 7641.20 but above its 50-Day moving average of 7513.50. This indicates a mixed trading environment, with the index showing resilience in the short term but facing headwinds in a longer time frame.

It’s challenging to definitively gauge market sentiment when a market is rangebound. However, the proximity to the 50-Day moving average suggests traders are in a wait-and-see mode, rendering the market sentiment neutral to cautiously bearish.

