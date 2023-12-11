DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: Mixed Showing Ahead of Federal Reserve Meeting

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

European markets mixed as Federal Reserve meeting looms.

Stoxx 600 steady; Goldman Sachs predicts 6% gain by 2024.

FTSE 100 lags behind global peers amid economic challenges.

Overview

European markets displayed mixed responses on Monday as investors geared up for the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting this week, with varying performances across sectors and indices.

At 10:38 GMT, the broad-based STOXX 600 Index is trading 472.25, down 0.01 or -0.00%. Germany’s DAX Index is at 16764.20, up 4.98 or +0.03% and the UK’s FTSE 100 Index is at 7532.75, down 21.72 or -0.29%.

Market Trends

The Stoxx 600 index remained steady, with financial services leading modest gains and mining sectors experiencing declines. This trend mirrorsglobal marketuncertainties and anticipations. Syensqo, a specialty chemicals firm, saw a notable 11% increase in its first trading day post-Solvay spin-off, while Encavis suffered a 5% decline following Morgan Stanley’s downgrade.

Goldman Sachs Forecast

Goldman Sachs has uplifted its 12-month forecast for the Stoxx 600 index, predicting a near 6% gain by the end of 2024, influenced by expectations of lower interest rates. The index, currently trading at 12.5 times forward earnings, shows potential for growth amidst a backdrop of lower inflation and interest rates.

FTSE Performance

The UK’s FTSE 100 experienced a slight decline, primarily impacted by falling metal prices and anticipation of central bank meetings. The index has underperformed compared to its global counterparts, with a modest rise of around 1% this year, highlighting the UK’s unique economic challenges.

Short-term Forecast

Investor focus is now on the upcoming monetary policy decisions from major central banks and key economic data releases. These developments are expected to shape market sentiment in the near term, with particular attention on the implications of these decisions for inflation and economic growth.

DAX Index Technical Analysis

Daily DAX Index

The DAX Index, currently at 16754.32, is trading above both its 200-day and 50-day moving averages, indicative of a bullish trend. The 200-day moving average at 15720.66 and the 50-day at 15521.73 act as underlying support levels, suggesting a strong upward momentum in the medium to long term.

With the current price well above the main support level at 16208.93 and the minor support at 16427.00, the index shows resilience against short-term fluctuations. The absence of defined minor and main resistance levels leaves room for potential upward movement.

Overall, the market sentiment for the DAX Index appears bullish, underpinned by its position above key moving averages and support levels.

FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis

Daily FTSE-100 Index

The FTSE 100 Index, trading at 7508.76, currently resides below its 200-day moving average of 7572.11 but above the 50-day average of 7468.85. This positioning suggests a neutral to slightly bearish sentiment in the medium term, as it hovers close to a key resistance level.

The index’s proximity to the minor resistance at 7524.87 and the trend line resistance at 7616.07 indicates potential challenges in establishing a clear upward trajectory. However, with main support at 7213.00 and minor support at 7401.87 providing underlying stability, there is a buffer against significant downward movements.

Overall, the market sentiment for the FTSE 100 Index appears cautiously optimistic, balanced between resistance challenges and solid support levels.

