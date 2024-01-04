DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: Mixed Responses Amid Rate Cut Uncertainty

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

European stocks mixed due to central bank uncertainties

Diverse sector movements with oil and gas stocks rising

US labor market data fuels economic optimism, but rate cut uncertainty

Market Overview

European stocks display a mixed performance on Thursday, reflecting uncertainty over future central bank rate cuts and reactions to unexpectedly strong US labor market data. The Stoxx 600 index slightly declines, while the FTSE 100 shows marginal gains. The DAX index also experiences a minor dip amid the market’s cautious sentiment.

Sector-Specific Movements

In sector movements, there’s a notable divergence. Oil and gas stocks rise significantly, in contrast to the technology sector, which sees a decline. Retail stocks, too, present a varied picture, with individual companies like Next experiencing a surge after raising profit outlooks, while others like JD Sports suffer due to lower-than-expected sales and margins.

Inflation and Purchasing Managers’ Index Data

French inflation data reveals a year-on-year increase in consumer prices, driven mainly by energy and services sectors. Additionally, the Eurozone’s composite purchasing managers’ index figures continue to show a contraction in output, pointing to ongoing economic challenges.

US Labor Market Strength

In the US, the private sector hiring pace accelerates in December, concluding a strong year for the job market, as reported by ADP. This growth exceeds expectations, with private payrolls rising more than estimated. Further reinforcing this strength, initial jobless claims drop, suggesting a tight and vibrant labor market with companies showing reluctance in layoffs.

Short-Term Outlook

Given the mixed performance in European stocks and the robust US labor market data, the short-term outlook appears cautiously optimistic, yet marked with a degree of uncertainty due to the ongoing rate cut deliberations and varied sector performances. Traders will likely remain vigilant, especially in anticipation of the upcoming US Non-Farm Payrolls report on Friday.

Dax Index Technical Analysis

Daily Dax Index

The current market analysis of the DAX Index suggests a potential transition phase, possibly gearing towards a correction after an extended period of consolidation.

The index’s daily price at 16544.44, positioned above both the 200-day (15829.92) and 50-day (15988.43) moving averages, reflects a recent upward trend. However, its proximity to the main support level at 16208.93, without clear minor or main resistance levels, hints at a cautious market sentiment.

This scenario, coupled with the index’s steady rise above the moving averages, may indicate a preparatory stage for a market correction following its consolidation. The absence of defined resistance points could lead to a period of market reassessment and potential realignment.

FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis

The FTSE 100 Index currently exhibits a cautiously optimistic sentiment. The index’s daily price at 7703.44 stands above both the 200-day (7565.61) and 50-day (7509.18) moving averages, suggesting an overall upward trend.

It has also crossed the minor support level at 7687.48, which now acts as a pivot point. However, approaching the minor resistance, which interestingly coincides with the minor support at 7687.48, could indicate a consolidation phase. The next significant resistance is at 7804.79.

The absence of trend lines doesn’t provide additional directional cues, but the index’s position above key moving averages and support levels points towards a bullish trend, albeit with caution as it nears resistance levels that might test this upward momentum.

Essentially, investor reaction to the pivot at 7687.48 will set the near-term tone.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.