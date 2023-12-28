DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: Mixed Performances as 2023 Wraps Up

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

STOXX 600 stable near 23-month high, DAX slightly lower.

FTSE 100 drops amid declining energy, precious metals stocks.

Central banks’ policies affect European market movements.

DAX and STOXX 600 Analysis

European markets are showing mixed responses as the year concludes. The DAX and STOXX 600 indexes are slightly lower, with the latter hovering around the 478 mark, close to its 23-month high. Health care stocks in the STOXX 600 are advancing with a 0.4% increase, counterbalanced by a 0.6% decline in energy stocks. The DAX reflects a similar trend, with the European benchmark index set for a solid annual gain, boosted by technology and retail sectors.

Global Central Bank Policies’ Impact

The market’s reaction is partly shaped by global central bank policies, with the U.S. Federal Reserve hinting at rate cuts next year, contrasting the European Central Bank’s stance. This difference has led to rallies in certain sectors and stagnation in others, with overall light trading volumes expected in the closing days of 2023.

FTSE 100’s Movements

In the UK, the FTSE 100 is experiencing a slight downturn, influenced by declining energy and precious metal mining stocks. The drop in heavyweight stocks, along with a decrease in gilt yields, signals a cautious outlook among traders. However, gains in industrial metal miners provide a silver lining, thanks to rising copper prices and a weaker dollar.

Sector and Stock Specific Movements

Sector-wise, healthcare and industrial metals in the STOXX 600 and DAX show resilience, while energy and mining sectors in the FTSE 100 struggle. Key movers include Vestas Wind Systems in the STOXX 600 and BT Group in the FTSE 100. Economic data, such as the recent Spanish retail sales figures, also contribute to the market’s cautious optimism.

Conclusion

As 2023 wraps up, European markets, particularly the DAX and STOXX 600, display a blend of cautious stability and selective growth, while the FTSE 100 shows signs of pressure in specific sectors. Market sentiment remains tentative, with eyes on central bank decisions and economic indicators in the new year.

Dax Index Technical Analysis

Daily Dax Index

The DAX Index, currently at 16712.79, exhibits a bullish sentiment, positioned above both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages of 15670.56 and 15851.40, respectively. This positioning indicates a strong upward trend and investor confidence in the index.

The DAX is also trading above the main support level of 16208.93 and the minor support level of 16427.00, suggesting that these levels could act as buffers against potential downturns. The lack of specified resistance levels in the provided data could imply that the index has room for upward growth, reinforcing the bullish market sentiment.

Overall, the DAX Index’s current standing in relation to key technical indicators points towards sustained positive momentum.

FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis

Daily FTSE-100 Index

The FTSE 100 Index, with its current daily price of 7721.37, is demonstrating a bullish trend. It stands above both the 200-day moving average of 7560.04 and the 50-day moving average of 7489.64, indicating strong upward momentum and investor confidence. The index is also trading above the main support level of 7524.87, which could serve as a strong base in case of any downward movement.

Additionally, its position above the minor support level of 7687.48 further reinforces this bullish trend. With the minor resistance level set at 7804.79, the index is not far from testing this boundary, suggesting potential for further growth.

Overall, the current technical indicators of the FTSE 100 point towards a positive market sentiment with possibilities for continued upward movement.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

