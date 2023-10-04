DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: Markets Showing Resilience as DAX and FTSE 100 Rebound

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

European markets battled initial volatility, pivoting to gains by midday trading.

The Stoxx 600, DAX Index, and FTSE 100 all defied morning declines, turning positive.

Concerns loom as rising U.S. and European bond yields pressurize equity valuations.

Positive economic data in the U.S. influences global markets, spiking bond yields to multi-year highs.

European Markets Show Resilience Amidst Global Uncertainty

European markets initially faced headwinds as the Stoxx 600 index dipped 0.6% in early trading, with the automotive sector leading losses. Germany’s DAX Index was off by 0.3% earlier. Lingering concerns from August and September persisted as manufacturing output data indicated a downturn. Lower U.S. stocks and rising Treasury yields further fueled the negative sentiment, as the 10-year yield reached a 16-year high.

Positive Reversal Midday

However, by 11:31 GMT, conditions had taken a dramatic turn. The DAX Index, FTSE 100, and STOXX 600 saw positive momentum, with the DAX up 0.32%, the FTSE 100 up 0.01%, and the STOXX 600 up 0.34%. This unexpected shift offered respite amid the broader market turmoil.

Impact of Rising Bond Yields

European equities faced pressure due to soaring U.S. and European bond yields, reflecting expectations of a prolonged period of higher interest rates. Automakers, retailers, and banks saw declines, while utilities rebounded from previous losses.

Global Markets Under Pressure

Hawkish central bank sentiments and robust U.S. economic data have driven markets, causing bond yields to rise significantly. The German DAX dropped to a six-month low as the benchmark 10-year bund yield surged to levels not seen since 2011. In the U.S., yields for maturities of five years and beyond reached 16-year highs, anticipating strong jobs data and the likelihood of increased rates.

UK Developments and Corporate Updates

In the UK, the announcement of the potential cancellation of the northern leg of HS2 weighed on sentiment. However, Tesco reported strong interim results, raising profit guidance and hinting at falling food prices. Superdry announced a licensing deal in India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, while Topps Tiles indicated record sales. Meta Platforms prepared for staff cuts in its augmented reality division, adding to the global economic landscape’s complexity.

Technical Analysis of DAX 600

Daily DAX Index

The DAX Index currently trades at 15113.77, positioned below both the 200-Day (15596.06) and 50-Day (15744.94) moving averages, signifying a bearish trend.

The index is straddling between its minor support at 15096.75 and main support at 14908.01, which puts it in a precarious position. With a current price below minor and main resistance levels of 15472.44 and 15723.01 respectively, upside momentum appears limited.

The current market sentiment, bolstered by the relationship to moving averages and support and resistance levels, suggests a bearish outlook.

Technical Analysis of FTSE 100

Daily FTSE 100

The current daily price of the FTSE 100 at 7466.42 is below both its 50-Day and 200-Day moving averages, at 7523.36 and 7640.28, respectively, typically a bearish signal for traders.

The index is operating within a constrained environment, caught between minor support at 7438.83 and minor resistance at 7640.27.

Additionally, it is below the trend line resistance of 7694.20 but above the trend line support of 7229.88. Given these factors, market sentiment for the FTSE 100 appears to be bearish, with potential room for downside movement.

