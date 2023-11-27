DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: Impacted by Energy, Gold Stocks Ahead of OPEC+ Decisions, Lagarde’s Speech

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

STOXX 600, DAX, FTSE-100 register modest losses.

DAX affected by energy stocks, ECB policy anticipation.

FTSE 100 down, precious metal miners gain.

European Markets Dip as Investors Weigh Multiple Factors

European markets opened the week with a slight downward trend, as the STOXX 600, Germany’s DAX, and the UK’s FTSE-100 all registered modest losses. These declines come just days after the Stoxx 600 reached a notable high since late September.

DAX: Energy Stocks and ECB’s Stance

In Germany, the DAX index was slightly down, influenced mainly by a dip in energy stocks and anticipation of European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde’s monetary policy remarks.

Brent oil’s fall towards $80 a barrel ahead of the OPEC+ meeting added to the pressure on energy shares. Meanwhile, rate-sensitive sectors like real estate and technology showed gains in the run-up to Lagarde’s speech.

ECB Policymakers and Inflation Data

With ECB policymakers hinting at potential rate hikes, markets remain skeptical, considering the slowing inflation and weakening economic indicators across Europe. Upcoming inflation data from Germany and the broader region will be key in shaping market sentiments, amidst Germany’s budget uncertainties.

FTSE: Mixed Movements Amid Economic Data Anticipation

The UK’s FTSE 100 saw a decline, primarily due to losses in energy and mining stocks. However, the FTSE 250 midcap index experienced a slight increase. The market is also reacting to the prospects of changing global monetary policy and awaits UK mortgage and inflation data.

Precious Metals and Bank of England’s Outlook

Contrasting the broader market trend, precious metal miners in the FTSE gained, with gold prices reaching a six-month high. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey’s comments on the challenges of reducing inflation also influenced market sentiment. Rightmove’s shares surged following an uplifted revenue forecast, highlighting diverse market movements amidst global economic uncertainties.

DAX Index Technical Analysis

Daily DAX Index

The DAX Index, currently positioned at 16004.60, is trading above both its 200-day and 50-day moving averages, at 15668.46 and 15320.57 respectively. This placement indicates a bullish trend, as the index is not only above these key moving averages but also above the main support level of 15723.01. However, it hovers just above the minor support of 15993.10, suggesting a need for cautious observation.

The proximity to the minor support level suggests some vulnerability, but the overall position above significant moving averages points to a generally positive market sentiment for the DAX Index.

FTSE-100 Index Technical Analysis

Daily FTSE 100 Index

The FTSE-100 Index, currently at 7466.05, is trading below both its 200-day moving average of 7595.47 and its 50-day moving average of 7496.14. This placement indicates a bearish trend, as the index is positioned under these significant averages.

It is also below the minor resistance level of 7524.87 but remains above the minor support level of 7401.87 and the main support at 7213.00. Despite being closer to the minor support, the index’s position below both moving averages reflects a cautious market sentiment with a bearish inclination, suggesting potential for further downward movement in the near term.

