DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: Germany Resilient, UK Faces Energy Woes

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

DAX shows resilience, minor drop of 0.02%

FTSE 100 down 0.43%, impacted by energy sector

Mixed forecasts: Optimism for DAX, Bearish FTSE 100

European Markets: DAX and FTSE Amidst Global Economic Shifts

European markets, particularly the DAX in Germany and the UK’s FTSE 100, faced a challenging week, marked by global economic shifts and sector-specific trends.

DAX Index: Steady Amidst Economic Data

Germany’s DAX Index displayed a relatively steady performance, settling at 16,590.16, a minor drop of 0.02%. This stability comes amidst mixed economic indicators: German exports saw a surprising increase, yet industrial orders fell short of expectations, reflecting a complex economic landscape in Germany.

FTSE 100: Downward Trend Driven by Energy Sector

The UK’s FTSE 100 experienced a more pronounced decline, trading at 7,656.64, down by 0.43%. This downward trend was largely driven by the energy sector’s struggles. The sector faced a downturn due to falling oil prices, influenced by Saudi Arabia’s price cuts and an uptick in OPEC output. Shell’s stock was particularly hit, indicating broader sector woes.

Market Influences: Economic Data and Corporate Earnings

Both indices are closely tied to upcoming economic data releases and the corporate earnings season. The U.S. inflation data and UK GDP figures, along with key corporate earnings reports, are expected to be major influencers in the short term.

Short-Term Market Forecast: DAX and FTSE 100

For the DAX Index, the near-term outlook is cautiously optimistic. Despite mixed economic data from Germany, the resilience shown in export numbers provides a basis for some positivity. However, investors should remain alert to any shifts in global economic trends that could impact this outlook.

The forecast for the UK’s FTSE 100 is more bearish. The significant downturn in the energy sector, driven by falling oil prices and internal challenges within major companies like Shell, casts a shadow over the index. Coupled with the impact of a strong dollar on commodity prices, it’s reasonable to expect continued downward pressure on the FTSE in the short term.

In summary, while the DAX may see some stability or slight gains, the FTSE 100 is likely to face more challenges, suggesting a bearish trend in the upcoming period.

Dax Index Technical Analysis

Daily Dax Index

The DAX Index, currently at 16602.00, shows a slight increase from the previous close of 16594.21. This movement places it above both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, at 15845.47 and 16058.45 respectively, suggesting a bullish trend.

Overall, these factors combined with the index positioning above key moving averages, indicate a predominantly bullish market sentiment for the DAX Index.

FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis

Daily FTSE 100 Index

With the FTSE 100 Index positioned at 7666.92 and the level of 7687.48 acting as both minor support and resistance, this level becomes a pivotal point. The convergence of support and resistance at this mark indicates a key threshold for market direction. A sustained move above this pivot could signal bullish momentum, while staying below it might suggest a bearish trend. This pivotal role of 7687.48 is crucial in determining the market’s next move, reflecting a market sentiment that’s currently balanced on a fine edge.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.