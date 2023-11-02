DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: Fed Decisions Fuels European Market Optimism

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

US Federal Reserve’s decision propels European equities; DAX and Stoxx 600 lead with gains.

European real estate thrives, buoyed by Kojamo’s impressive Q3 results, posting a 2.7% sector surge.

Just Eat Takeaway.com leaps 7% on back of favorable Q4 outlook, echoing DoorDash’s promising projections.

FTSE 100 experiences bullish momentum, bolstered by earnings reports and Sainsbury’s optimistic forecast.

DAX and STOXX Surge on US Federal Reserve Decision

European equities are edging higher Thursday, driven by the US Federal Reserve’s choice to maintain its interest rate position.

The DAX and Stoxx 600 were noticeable beneficiaries, witnessing jumps of 1.35% and 1.3% respectively. The optimism was evident across sectors, with tech shares surging by 2.4% and miners posting a 2% gain.

The US Fed’s decision to keep rates constant came amidst promising economic indicators, though concerns over inflation remain. Jerome Powell, the Fed Chair, expressed caution regarding potential hikes, emphasizing the need to monitor inflation dynamics closely.

Sector Performers: Real-Estate and Tech

The European real-estate sector experienced a notable 2.7% rise, with Kojamo’s stock advancing by 7.6% after their Q3 results were unveiled. Technology wasn’t left behind, with major player Just Eat Takeaway.com soaring 7% post favorable Q4 projections from its US counterpart, DoorDash.

FTSE 100’s Earnings-Driven Trajectory

Switching focus to the FTSE 100, the index demonstrated an encouraging climb, propelled by robust earnings from BT, Sainsbury, and others. The index rose by 1.2% early in the day, with the FTSE 250 also registering impressive gains.

Positive earnings reports from BT Group and Smith+Nephew, along with Sainsbury’s optimistic profit forecast, fueled the bullish sentiment.

Shell’s announcement of a share buyback program and a subsequent gain of 2% further solidified the upward trend.

Bank of England’s Awaited Decision

Meanwhile, the Bank of England is preparing to unveil its monetary policy. Observers anticipate a status quo approach, mirroring the decisions of the European Central Bank and the Fed. This consensus approach by major banks is bolstered by a complex mix of economic data and external pressures.

Short-term Forecast: Bullish Momentum to Persist

Given the positive undertones from both major European indices and the anticipated decisions from central banks, the short-term outlook looks bullish. Investors remain hopeful as they eye the Bank of England’s decision, and the prevailing sentiment suggests sustained upward momentum for European equities.

DAX Index Technical Analysis

Daily DAX Index

The DAX Index, with a current daily price of 15146.31, is positioned below both the 50-day moving average (15379.30) and the 200-day moving average (15641.36). This indicates a bearish stance in the intermediate term, as the index is trading beneath these significant averages.

However, the index remains above its main support at 14908.01 and minor support at 15096.75. Conversely, it’s yet to challenge the minor resistance at 15264.23 and the main resistance at 15472.44. The positioning between these levels suggests potential market indecision.

If the DAX cannot breach the resistance levels soon, it could retest the support levels. However, if the upside momentum continues then look for a near-term test of the 50-day moving average at 15379.30.

FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis

Daily FTSE 100 Index

The FTSE 100, currently priced at 7426.83, is below both its 50-day moving average of 7510.20 and the 200-day moving average of 7626.05. This positioning suggests a bearish intermediate-term outlook.

The index resides between its minor support at 7401.87 and the minor resistance at 7524.87. Given its proximity to the minor support, a decisive breach could pave the way for a test of the main support at 7216.00.

On the flip side, overcoming the minor resistance may push the FTSE 100 to challenge the main resistance at 7687.48.

In the current scenario, the market sentiment is bearish due to its relationship with the moving averages. However, today’s direction is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 7401.87.

