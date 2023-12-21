DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: European Stocks Slide Ahead of US GDP Report

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

European markets fall, led by auto sector losses

US economic data sway Federal Reserve’s policy outlook

Mixed central bank messages impact market sentiment

European Markets Dip

European stock markets are witnessing a decline, with significant indices like Germany’s DAX and the UK’s FTSE-100 trading lower. This downtrend aligns with theglobal markettrend and is notably impacted by sectors such as autos experiencing losses.

Impact of Economic Data

Traders’ attention is pivoted towards crucial U.S. economic data releases, including the third-quarter GDP and the personal consumption expenditures price (PCE) index. These reports are pivotal for shaping the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy, directly influencing market movements.

Individual Stock Movements

In stock-specific news, Micron Technology sees a notable surge of over 4% post-earnings, beating Wall Street forecasts. Meanwhile, Argenx faces a downturn, dropping another 5.5% following a failed drug study. Commerzbank, on the other hand, gains over 2% after ECB approval for its share buyback program.

Central Banks’ Influence on Market Sentiment

The market is grappling with mixed signals from central banks. The Federal Reserve’s dovish stance initially raised expectations for rate cuts, but recent cautious remarks from Fed officials have tempered these expectations. Similarly, the European Central Bank’s Vice President suggests it’s premature to discuss rate cuts, adding to market volatility.

Outlook and Key Focus

Currently, the European market outlook is bearish in the short term, influenced by a blend of corporate news and economic indicators. Investors are closely watching developments from central banks, particularly the Federal Reserve and ECB, for clues on future interest rate policies, which will significantly impact market trends.

Dax Index Technical Analysis

Daily Dax Index

The DAX Index, currently positioned at 16640.67, is trading above both its 200-day and 50-day moving averages, situated at 15771.14 and 15760.67 respectively. This placement suggests a bullish sentiment, as the index is maintaining a level well above these key average thresholds.

Furthermore, the DAX is hovering above its main support level of 16208.93, adding to the bullish outlook. However, it’s essential to note that the index is relatively close to its minor support level at 16427.00, which might act as a pivotal point for any near-term price movements. The absence of specified minor and main resistance levels indicates a potential for upward mobility, but also calls for caution as uncharted territory could lead to volatility.

Overall, the DAX Index shows a bullish trend, bolstered by its position relative to moving averages and support levels, hinting at continued positive momentum in the short term.

FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis

Daily FTSE-100 Index

The FTSE-100 Index, currently at 7678.21, exhibits a bullish trend as it stands above both its 200-day moving average of 7560.11 and 50-day moving average of 7484.49. This positioning above the key moving averages indicates sustained buying interest and a positive market sentiment.

The index is also trading just below its minor resistance level at 7687.48, which could be a pivotal point for the near-term market direction. If the index breaches this minor resistance, the next significant level to watch is the main resistance at 7804.79. Conversely, the main support level at 7524.87 provides a buffer against potential downward movements.

Overall, the current market sentiment for the FTSE-100 Index leans bullish, underscored by its performance relative to moving averages and proximity to key resistance levels.

