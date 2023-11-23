DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: European Stocks Show Mixed Trends Amid Diverse Market Forces

FXEmpire.com -

European stocks showed mixed performance on Thursday, with major indices like Germany’s DAX and the UK’s FTSE 100 displaying varied trends amidst a closed U.S. market. The DAX saw a slight increase, while the FTSE 100 experienced a marginal decline. The broader STOXX 600 index remained relatively stable with a minimal gain.

Sectoral Shifts and Economic Indicators

In sectoral developments, oil and gas stocks outperformed despite a continued decline in oil prices, while travel stocks saw a downturn. Economic data from the eurozone indicated a contraction in business activity, albeit at a slower pace, and a decrease in employment for the first time in nearly three years, underscoring the region’s economic challenges.

Political Developments and Currency Movements

Political factors also influenced market sentiments, with investors closely watching the Dutch election results, where right-wing populist Geert Wilders’ party is poised for a significant victory. In the UK, the pound sterling strengthened against the U.S. dollar and the euro, following better-than-expected business activity data, which marked a return to growth in November.

UK Fiscal Announcements and Economic Outlook

The UK’s economic outlook was further shaped by recent fiscal announcements, including tax cuts. However, the Office for Budget Responsibility downgraded growth forecasts and raised inflation projections. This scenario was mirrored in the FTSE 100’s performance, which started positively, reflecting responses to the autumn statement’s 110 measures announced by Jeremy Hunt.

Socio-Economic Challenges and Income Disparities

The economic policies have ignited debates over income disparities, with analyses suggesting that the richest in the UK stand to gain more from the recent tax and benefit changes. This period is marked by challenges of a slower-growing Britain in an era of higher interest rates, raising concerns over household income stagnation and the broader impact on socio-economic conditions.

DAX Index Technical Analysis

Daily DAX Index

The DAX Index, currently positioned at 15972.82, is exhibiting bullish signals. It is trading above both its 200-day and 50-day moving averages, at 15662.61 and 15311.87 respectively, indicating a strong upward trend over both the medium and long term.

The index is hovering close to its minor resistance level at 15993.10, suggesting the potential for further upward movement if this resistance is breached.

Given its current position above the main support level of 15472.44, the market sentiment for the DAX Index appears bullish.

This positive outlook is reinforced by its standing above key moving averages, reflecting sustained investor confidence and market strength.

FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis

Daily FTSE 100 Index

The FTSE 100 Index is currently below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages, which stand at 7599.56 and 7503.89, respectively. This positioning suggests a bearish trend in the longer term.

The Index’s current level is closer to its minor support of 7401.87 and well above the main support at 7213.00, indicating some stability in the near term.

However, being below the minor resistance of 7524.87 and far from the main resistance at 7687.48, the market sentiment for the FTSE 100 appears bearish. This bearish trend is further reinforced by its position relative to the key moving averages.

