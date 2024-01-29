DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: European Stocks Show Mixed Trends

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

European markets opened the week mixed ahead of key earnings reports.

FTSE 100 gains on energy stocks, geopolitical tensions impact.

Central bank policies, tech earnings pivotal for market direction.

European Equities: A Varied Start

European stock markets opened the week with mixed results. The Stoxx 600 Index saw a slight increase, while Germany’s DAX declined. This varied performance reflects investors’ anticipation of numerous earnings reports, important economic data, and central bank decisions.

Sectoral Influence

In the European market, energy stocks advanced, driven by a rise in crude oil prices amid geopolitical tensions. However, financial stocks, including Schroders, faced declines following downgrades and concerns about their earnings potential.

Central Banks in Focus

The European Central Bank’s (ECB) recent stance on interest rates, suggesting potential cuts, is a key factor influencing investor sentiment. Additionally, the U.S. Federal Reserve’s impending decision is also a point of focus, with the market expecting steady rates.

Earnings and Economic Data

Key tech earnings from global giants such as Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon, along with European players like Philips and Ryanair, are set to impact the market. Economic data releases, including Chinese factory activity and euro zone growth figures, are also awaited.

FTSE 100 Gains on Energy Stocks

The UK’s FTSE 100 Index touched a near three-week high, primarily due to gains in energy stocks like BP and Shell. These increases were a response to Middle East tensions affecting oil supply.

Rate Decisions and Economic Outlook

Investors in UK markets are also awaiting decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, with anticipations of maintained interest rates but open to future cuts. Additionally, a decrease in public inflation expectations could influence central bank policies.

Ryanair and Other Stocks Under Pressure

Ryanair’s stock declined after revising its profit forecast, impacting the travel and leisure sector. Other airlines and financial firms like Schroders also experienced downturns due to various operational and market challenges.

Short-Term Forecast for European and UK Markets

In Europe, the focus on tech earnings and central bank policies may lead to cautious optimism, while the UK market, bolstered by the energy sector, navigates through rate decisions and corporate earnings with a watchful eye.

Dax Index Technical Analysis

Daily Dax Index

The Dax Index is trading lower on Monday after testing its December high at 17003.28 late last week. The index is trading well above the intermediate support or the 50-day moving average at 16526.84 so the trend is not being threatened at this time. However, due to the distance between the current price at 16877.66 and the 50-day MA, it is suseptible to a near-term correction.

Meanwhile, the absence of major resistance, could lead to another acceleration to the upside if 17003.28 is taken out by aggressive buyers.

FTSE-100 Index Technical Analysis

Daily FTSE-100 Index

The FTSE-100 Index is trading marginally higher on Monday, led by a jump in energy stocks. Although the index is struggling since posting its intraday high at 7664.92, its position above both the 50-day moving average at 7570.49 and the 200-day moving average at 7562.71, suggests it may have enough stored momentum to continue the drive into resistance at 7687.48.

