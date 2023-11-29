DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: European Stocks Rally on ECB, Fed Rate Hike Pause Hopes

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

European stocks lifted by Fed rate hike pause speculation.

DAX outperforms on ECB rate cut expectations.

FTSE 100 struggles with BoE’s hawkish stance.

European Stocks Gain on Fed Pause Speculation, Mixed in UK

Market Overview European stock futures experienced an upswing on Wednesday, driven by investor optimism on the potential pause of rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. This sentiment was evident across major indices, with the STOXX 600, Germany’s DAX, and the UK’s FTSE 100 reflecting varying responses to global and regional economic signals.

DAX Leads European Gains

In Germany, the DAX Index notably outperformed, buoyed by data suggesting easing inflation and growing expectations of rate cuts by the European Central Bank in the coming year. This optimism was further amplified by a decrease in bond yields and traders pricing in significant rate cuts for 2024.

Fed’s Influence and ECB’s Rate Cut Pressure

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller’s recent comments have significantly impacted the market, hinting at a shift in policy if inflation continues to ease. This, coupled with the European Central Bank’s potential pressure to cut rates amid flat growth and decreasing inflation, paints a complex picture for future monetary policy.

FTSE Struggles Amid BoE Hawkishness

Contrastingly, the UK’s FTSE 100 index struggled, affected by the Bank of England Governor’s hawkish stance and a rise in the pound. This was compounded by bearish brokerage comments on major insurance companies, dampening the market sentiment in the UK.

Short-term Outlook: Cautious Optimism with Regional Variations

The overall market outlook leans towards cautious optimism, hinged on upcoming economic data and central banks’ policy directions. While European markets, particularly the DAX, show bullish signs, the FTSE 100’s performance remains subdued amidst contrasting central bank policies and domestic factors.

DAX Index Technical Analysis

Daily DAX Index

The current market trend for the DAX Index appears bullish. Its current price of 16139.10 is comfortably above both the 200-day (15673.85) and 50-day (15333.53) moving averages, indicating upward momentum.

Additionally, the price is positioned between the identified minor support (15993.10) and minor resistance (16208.93) levels, suggesting a consolidating market with potential for further gains.

The lack of a main resistance level nearby allows room for upside movement. This positioning above key moving averages and within support and resistance levels points to a bullish sentiment in the short term for the DAX Index.

FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis

Daily FTSE 100 Index

The FTSE 100 Index indicates a bearish tone. Its current price of 7453.05, situated below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, suggests a downward trend. The index’s proximity to the minor support level at 7401.87 points to potential further declines.

While it remains above the main support level of 7213.00, its current position relative to the moving averages and key support levels reinforces the short-term bearish sentiment in the market.

