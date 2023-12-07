DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: European Markets Waver Amid Global Economic Shifts

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

European Markets Reverse Gains, Stoxx 600 Down 0.25%

Travel, Leisure Stocks Suffer Amid Economic Concerns

UK House Prices Rise, Defying Market Trends

European Markets Experience Setback

European markets faced a downturn in Thursday’s trading, reversing the gains from the previous session. This shift was influenced by declines in the U.S. and Asia-Pacific stock markets. The Stoxx 600 index saw a notable midday drop of 0.25%, with the retail sector taking a significant hit, down by 0.77%. This change marks a contrast to Wednesday’s rebound, illustrating the fluctuating trading landscape earlier in the week.

Interruption in Stock Rally

The ongoing rally in European stocks hit a pause, especially in the travel and leisure sectors, which led the downturn amidst fears of an economic slump. This sentiment was further fueled by less-than-stellar German economic data. The German DAX index mirrored this trend, falling by 0.2%. Investors are now keenly awaiting the final third-quarter GDP data for the eurozone and U.S. jobless claims to gauge the economic outlook.

FTSE Impacted by External Factors

The UK’s FTSE 100 index also experienced a decline, affected by weak Chinese economic data and the resultant impact on China-related financial sectors. Notably, HSBC and Prudential recorded losses, and Burberry’s shares fell 1.8% following a price target cut by Deutsche Bank. The market’s attention is now shifting towards the forthcoming U.S. jobless claims and the November non-farm payroll report for further direction.

UK Housing Market Remains Steady

Amid these broader market shifts, the UK housing market displayed resilience. Halifax reported a consecutive monthly increase in house prices for November, with an average rise of 0.5% following October’s 1.2% increase. This trend suggests a market supported by limited supply rather than a surge in buyer demand, indicating stability in this sector despite broader economic challenges.

DAX Index Technical Analysis

Daily DAX Index

The DAX Index, currently at 16618.45, shows a position above both its 200-day and 50-day moving averages, at 15706.40 and 15346.96 respectively. This positioning above key moving averages signals a bullish trend in the medium to long term.

However, the index is near the minor support level of 16427.00, indicating that it is at a critical juncture. A hold above this support level could reinforce the bullish trend, but a break below could shift the sentiment.

Overall, the market sentiment for the DAX Index leans towards bullish, but it’s contingent on the index maintaining its stance above the minor support.

Daily FTSE 100 Index

Daily FTSE 100 Index

The FTSE 100 Index, with its current daily price at 7511.50, is positioned between its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which stand at 7469.88 and 7575.71 respectively.

This placement indicates a generally stable trend, with the index hovering near the minor resistance level of 7524.87. The proximity to this resistance level suggests a potential for an upward push if it breaks through. However, the index is also not far above the minor support at 7401.87, meaning any downward movement could test this support level.

The main resistance at 7687.48 and trend line resistance at 7617.00 present further upside targets.

In the context of these technical indicators, the market sentiment for the FTSE 100 seems cautiously optimistic, leaning towards a bullish outlook, contingent on the index’s ability to break through the nearby resistance levels.

