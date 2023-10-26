DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: European Markets Slide as Mercedes-Benz Dives ahead of ECB News

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Mercedes-Benz shares drop 5.7% amidst EV competition.

Standard Chartered falls 11.2% due to China exposure.

European Central Bank’s upcoming policy decisions eyed.

STOXX, DAX, and Mercedes-Benz Performance

European markets faced a downturn on Thursday, with the regional Stoxx 600 slipping by 0.69%. Auto stocks took the brunt, diving 3.45%, as a slew of companies, including Standard Chartered, BNP Paribas, and Volkswagen, reported their earnings. German powerhouse, the DAX Index, saw a drop of 1.07%.

However, Mercedes-Benz faced an even steeper decline. Shares plunged 5.7% by mid-morning due to a slump in profit and revenue amidst supply chain challenges and fierce competition in the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Mercedes-Benz aims for 50% hybrid and EV global sales by 2025 and continues to uphold this commitment. Traditional automakers, like Mercedes-Benz, have declared lofty goals but are facing the heat from rivals like Tesla and Chinese firms such as BYD.

FTSE 100 Faces Strains

The UK’s FTSE 100 index wasn’t spared the bearish sentiment, marking a decrease of 0.54%. Standard Chartered was at the forefront of this downturn, its shares tumbling by 11.2% due to a significant hit from its exposure to China’s tumultuous banking and real estate sectors. Unilever struggled as well, with its shares falling by 2.7%. Elevated global inflationary pressures compelled consumers to opt for cheaper products, impacting Unilever’s sales.

Economic Indicators and Forecasts

Anticipation surrounds the upcoming monetary policy decisions from the European Central Bank, with a strong expectation for a hold on interest rates. On the other hand, the central bank of Turkey is anticipated to hike rates significantly. The steady uptick in bond yields worldwide remains a concern, potentially influencing the European Central Bank’s choices on quantitative tightening.

Short-Term Outlook

Considering the current market dynamics, with companies grappling with supply chain disruptions and rising competition in the EV space, combined with inflationary pressures, the short-term forecast leans bearish for European stocks. Investors should maintain caution and stay updated on monetary policy decisions that can shape market directions.

DAX Index Technical Analysis

Daily DAX Index

The DAX Index’s current daily price of 14715.50 sits below both the 200-day moving average (15646.98) and the 50-day moving average (15457.93), indicating bearish sentiment.

While the index is currently trading below the minor resistance level of 14908.01 and the main resistance at 15096.75, this confirms the bearish bias.

The drop from the previous daily close of 14892.18 further solidifies this trend.

Based on these technical indicators, the current market sentiment for the DAX Index is bearish.

Daily FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis

Daily FTSE 100 Index

The FTSE 100 Index’s current daily price of 7375.15 is positioned below both the 200-day moving average of 7638.50 and the 50-day moving average of 7504.85, suggesting bearish momentum in the market.

This bearish sentiment is reinforced by the fact that the index is trading below both major moving averages, which are typically used to gauge the market’s longer-term and intermediate-term trends, respectively.

The current technical stance for the FTSE 100 Index appears to be bearish based on the moving averages alone. Investors should approach the market with caution since there is no identifiable support.

