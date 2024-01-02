DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: European Markets Firm, Defying Recession with Sector Gains

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

Stoxx 600 hits near two-year peak, bullish trend

Positive shifts in Eurozone banks, energy sectors

UK market uplifted by aerospace, defense gains

Overview

European markets commenced 2024 on a high, with the Stoxx 600 scaling a near two-year peak, led by gains in autos and energy sectors.

At 11:29 GMT, the broad-based Stoxx 600 is trading 479.45, up 0.43 or +0.09%. Germany’s Dax Index is at 16811.85, up 60.21 or +0.36% and the UK’s FTSE 100 Index is trading 7734.54, up 1.30 or +0.02%.

Europe’s Economic Landscape

Despite entering a recession in Q3 of the previous year, Europe’s market outlook appears optimistic. The Stoxx 600 index’s rise reflects investor confidence, spurred by expectations of easing monetary policies. The ECB’s break from its aggressive rate hikes has shifted focus to upcoming inflation data, which will guide future rate decisions.

Sector Highlights

German manufacturing shows signs of contraction but harbors positive future business expectations. Eurozone banks and energy shares have notably surged, with specific gains in Italian and Spanish banks. Shipping firms also see an uptick due to tensions in the Red Sea. However, Nokia’s performance dipped before stabilizing amidst missed financial targets. Technical issues at Euronext have affected index calculations, hinting at underlying market vulnerabilities.

UK Market Trends

The FTSE 100 in the UK mirrors Europe’s positive trend, driven by aerospace, defense, and automotive sectors. Surges in oil prices due to Middle East tensions and Chinese economic stimuli have buoyed energy stocks. Notably, Aldi and Lidl’s impressive sales growth has intensified UK’s supermarket competition. Investors are keenly watching upcoming economic data, including manufacturing, services activity, and housing prices, to gauge the UK’s economic health.

Short-Term Outlook

With the European and UK markets starting strong, bolstered by specific sector gains and easing monetary policy expectations, the short-term outlook appears bullish.

Dax Index Technical Analysis

Daily Dax Index

The DAX Index, trading at 16740.00, is exhibiting a bullish trend, positioned comfortably above both its 200-day and 50-day moving averages, at 15816.46 and 15918.26 respectively. This indicates sustained upward momentum over both medium and long-term periods.

The index’s current standing above the main support level of 16208.93, without any immediate minor or major resistance levels identified, suggests room for further upward movement.

Overall, the market sentiment leans towards bullish, but the lack of strong support and resistance points calls for cautious optimism.

FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis

Daily FTSE 100 Index

The FTSE 100 Index, currently at 7706.42, is demonstrating a bullish sentiment as it stands above both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, set at 7562.34 and 7496.71, respectively.

This positioning suggests a strong uptrend in the medium to long term. The index hovers above the main support level of 7524.87 but below the minor resistance of 7804.79, indicating a potential for upward movement within this range.

Overall, the market outlook is cautiously bullish, with attention needed on the approach to the minor resistance level.

