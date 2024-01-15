DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: European Markets Face Pressure as Davos Forum Looms

FXEmpire.com -

European stock markets decline due to Davos focus. Germany’s economy contracts due to inflation and rate hikes. DAX pressured by rising bond yields and cautious sentiment.

European Markets Experiencing Pressure Ahead of Davos

European stock markets are trading lower on Monday, with investors focusing on the upcoming World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. The Stoxx 600, Germany’s DAX, and the UK’s FTSE 100 are all registering declines in early trading, influenced by a mix of sector performances and broader economic concerns.

Economic Factors Impacting Markets

Germany’s economy, contracting by 0.3% in 2023, is primarily due to high inflation, rising interest rates, and reduced demand. This contraction is casting a shadow over the region’s economic outlook. The WEF, titled “Rebuilding Trust,” is addressing key global issues, including trade, inflation, and geopolitical tensions. High-profile attendees like China’s Li Qiang and France’s Emmanuel Macron are participating in significant discussions.

DAX Under Scrutiny

The DAX is facing downward pressure, partly due to rising Eurozone government bond yields and cautious investor sentiment regarding rate cuts. Comments from the ECB’s chief economist Philip Lane are suggesting a careful approach to rate adjustments, contrasting with market expectations. Key players like Commerzbank and Dassault Aviation are influencing market movements, with the latter’s stock declining after missing aircraft delivery targets and a downgrade from Deutsche Bank.

FTSE Fluctuations

The FTSE 100 is reversing early gains, affected by a sell-off in luxury and banking sectors. Burberry’s warning about a slowdown in luxury goods demand and HSBC’s downgrade are impacting the index. Investors are awaiting the UK’s consumer price inflation and retail sales data for more clarity on potential rate adjustments. The market is also responding to corporate forecasts, as seen in the performance of companies like PageGroup and Crest Nicholson.

Short-Term Market Outlook

The European market is appearing bearish in the short term, influenced by economic uncertainties, cautious investor sentiment regarding interest rate policies, and mixed corporate performances. The ongoing discussions at the WEF in Davos are providing further insights, potentially impacting market directions in the coming days.

Dax Index Technical Analysis

Daily Dax Index

The DAX is showing bullish signs, trading higher than its 200-day MA at 15878.70 and 50-day MA at 16249.02. Currently at 16654.17, it’s holding strong above these levels, signaling a potential uptrend. The main support level at 16208.93, near the 50-day MA, forms a key support zone, reinforcing the bullish outlook. Despite a slight dip from its last close, the DAX’s stance above these critical MAs and support level points to a bullish market trend.

FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis

Daily FTSE-100 Index

The FTSE 100 Index, at 7599.51, is currently finding support above its 200-day moving average at 7571.47. This level, along with the minor support at 7524.87, forms a critical support cluster just above the 200-day MA.

This zone is pivotal; if the index fails to hold above these levels, particularly the 200-day MA, there’s a risk of a significant plunge.

Despite being above these supports, the index is still below the minor resistance at 7687.48, suggesting some hesitation in the upward move. The current setup indicates a bullish sentiment but with caution, given the importance of maintaining above the 200-day moving average and minor support.

