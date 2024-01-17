DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: European Markets Battling Global Headwinds

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

European stocks face headwinds, driven by China data.

CEOs discuss banking mergers, ECB cautious on rate cuts.

UK inflation rise affects FTSE 100; short-term outlook bearish.

European Markets React to Global Headwinds

European stock markets faced significant headwinds on Wednesday, with the Stoxx 600 index over 1%. This decline was exacerbated by lackluster economic data from China, which further fueled concerns. Mining and energy sectors, down 1.8%, and utilities, down 1.7%, bore the brunt of the downturn.

The negative sentiment in Europe mirrored Wall Street’s poor performance, driven by hawkish comments from Federal Reserve member Christopher Waller. Additionally, similar hawkish sentiments from the European Central Bank (ECB) added to the pressure.

At 10:46 GMT, the broad-based Stoxx 600 Index is at 467.50, down 5.56 or -1.18%. Germany’s Dax Index is at 16398.43, down 173.25 or -1.05% and the UKs FTSE 100 Index is trading 7441.64, down 116.70 or -1.54%.

European Economic Landscape

Amid these challenges, Joe Kaeser, chair of Siemens Energy, expressed more concern over Germany’s gloomy public sentiment than the country’s inflation rate. He emphasized the importance of a positive outlook and the need for the government to outline a clear plan regarding energy, jobs, and economic growth.

UniCredit’s CEO, Andrea Orcel, advocated for increased banking mergers in Europe, aiming to enhance competitiveness with U.S. banks and foster a stronger EU banking union.

ECB officials, including Christine Lagarde, cautioned against premature rate cut expectations, focusing on achieving their 2% inflation target.

UK Market Trends Lower

The UK’s inflation unexpectedly surged to 4% in December, primarily due to rising alcohol and tobacco prices. This development may lead the Bank of England to reconsider rapid rate cuts.

The FTSE 100 struggled, influenced by both the unexpected inflation rise and China’s weaker economic data, adversely affecting commodity-linked stocks.

Short-term Bearish Outlook

As global headwinds persist, the European and UK markets face a cautious short-term outlook, with China’s economic performance playing a pivotal role.

Key factors include speeches at the World Economic Forum in Davos and the upcoming consumer price data for the eurozone. Given the current economic headwinds and the ECB’s cautious stance, the market leans toward a bearish bias.

Traders should remain vigilant and consider potential downside risks in the near term amid increasing selling momentum. Keep an eye on US retail sales, due to be released at 13:30 GMT, they could set the tone late in the session.

Dax Index Technical Analysis

Daily Dax Index

The DAX Index is currently trading on the strong side of the 200-day moving average at 15887.41 and the 50-day moving average at 16300.96. This supports the medium to long-term uptrend.

Earlier today, the index crossed to the weakside of the daily pivot at 16427.00. This price is controlling the direction of the market today. Should the downside momentum continue to increase then look for a test of the 50-day movng average at 16300.96.

FTSE-100 Technical Analysis

Daily FTSE 100 Index

The FTSE 100 Index is trading significantly lower after crossing to the weakside of the 50-day moving average at 7553.64. This followed a close under the longer-term 200-day moving average the previous session.

Sentiment is now bearish and both the medium and long-term trends are down with the moving averages new resistance.

Look for a test of the support at 7401.87 later today, based on the current momentum. We could see a technical bounce due to profit-taking, however, a failure to hold this level could trigger a further acceleration to the downside.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.