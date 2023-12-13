DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: European Markets Await Fed Decision with Cautious Optimism

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

European markets rise ahead of Fed decision.

UK economy contracts, raising recession concerns.

Markets show cautiously bullish sentiment despite uncertainties.

European Markets Eye Fed Decision

European markets are cautiously rising on Wednesday as investors brace for the U.S. Federal Reserve’s final monetary policy decision of the year, set for release at 19:00 GMT. The Stoxx 600 showed a modest rise, with chemical stocks leading gains, while oil and gas stocks declined. Key indices like Germany’s DAX and the UK’s FTSE 100 also recorded slight upticks.

Anticipating the Fed’s Move

The spotlight is on the Fed, anticipated to maintain its benchmark overnight borrowing rate. However, the intrigue lies in Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s commentary, as investors seek indications of future rate cuts. The market currently expects rate reductions starting next spring, but Powell’s words and the Fed’s dot plot will be critical for more precise expectations.

Sector Movements in Europe and the UK

In the European sector, chemical companies like Solvay and BASF are experiencing notable gains. On the other hand, the energy sector struggles with declining oil prices. The UK market reflects a similar trend, with companies like Entain and AstraZeneca showing significant movements. However, the UK economy’s contraction in October has caused some concern, potentially influencing the Bank of England’s upcoming rate decision.

UK Economic Contraction and Outlook

The UK economy’s 0.3% contraction in October raises concerns about a looming recession. This contraction, affecting various sectors, was more severe than predicted. The pound’s reaction to this data, along with the Federal Reserve’s impending decision, is crucial for future market trends.

Short-Term Forecast: Cautiously Bullish

Despite the apprehensions surrounding the Fed’s decision and the UK’s economic contraction, the European and UK markets display a cautiously bullish sentiment. Investors are likely to remain vigilant, closely monitoring the outcomes of the central banks’ decisions and their implications for future market movements.

DAX Index Technical Analysis

Daily DAX Index

The DAX Index, currently at 16800.77, is trading above both its 200-day and 50-day moving averages, at 15734.31 and 15590.74 respectively, indicating a strong upward momentum. This positioning above the key moving averages suggests a bullish sentiment in the market.

Moreover, the index is trading above its main support level of 16208.93, reinforcing the bullish outlook. The slight increase from the previous close of 16791.74, although minimal, further supports this bullish trend.

Overall, the market sentiment for the DAX Index appears bullish, backed by its performance relative to crucial technical indicators.

FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis

Daily FTSE 100 Index

The FTSE 100 Index, currently at 7566.75, hovers just below its 200-day moving average of 7568.77 and above its 50-day moving average of 7474.08, indicating a neutral to slightly bullish trend. Its position close to the 200-day average suggests the market is at a critical juncture.

The proximity to minor resistance at 7687.48 and the trend line resistance at 7609.00 points towards potential upward challenges. However, with the main support level at 7401.87 still distant, there is room for the index to fluctuate without immediate bearish pressure.

In summary, the FTSE 100 shows a balanced sentiment with a lean towards bullishness, pending a clear break above its 200-day moving average and trend line resistance.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.