DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: European Investors Battling Rate Cut Uncertainty

Rate cut uncertainty in the US and Europe casts a bearish shadow.

European Central Bank officials’ comments add selling pressure.

Short-term forecast remains cautious, with potential for further declines.

Uncertainty Over Rate Cuts Weighs on European Markets

European markets kicked off on a bearish note on Tuesday, with all eyes on the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. The prevailing concern? The uncertain timing of interest rate cuts by both the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB). Investors had been banking on swift rate reductions in both regions since mid-December, but recent comments by analysts and officials suggest a potential slowdown in this process.

Market Performance

Comments from Fed and ECB officials, along with discussions at the Davos forum, are set to define the tone for the coming week, culminating in the Fed’s monetary policy decision later in the month.

At 11:04 GMT, the Stoxx 600 index traded at 471.34, marking a 0.60% decline. Germany’s DAX followed suit, standing at 16518.32, down 0.63%, while the UK’s FTSE-100 Index was at 30133.63, down 0.64%. Notably, all sectors showed losses, with banks taking the lead at a 1.47% drop.

Bearish Reaction to ECB Member Comments

Asian and European markets faced selling pressure due to comments from European Central Bank officials, who suggested it was premature to discuss interest rate cuts. This countered the optimism stemming from better-than-expected UK wages data, pushing the FTSE 100 index to a one-month low and highlighting concerns over hawkish central bank remarks.

World Economic Forum Highlights

The annual World Economic Forum, themed “Rebuilding Trust,” brought together global leaders, including Chinese Premier Li Qiang, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Discussions at the forum spanned a wide range of topics, from inflation and supply chains to artificial intelligence, security challenges, and geopolitical matters.

Short-Term Forecast

In the short term, the uncertainty surrounding central bank rate decisions and the cautious sentiment may continue to weigh on the DAX and FTSE. As a result, a bearish outlook could persist in the coming days, with the possibility of further declines in both indices. Traders should closely monitor central bank communications and economic data for any shifts in sentiment that could impact market direction.

Dax Index Technical Analysis

Daily Dax Index

The Dax Index currently stands at 16519.81, slightly lower than the previous daily close of 16622.22. The 200-day moving average sits at 15883.20, indicating a positive deviation. The 50-day moving average stands at 16275.83, suggesting a bullish trend.

The minor support at 16427.00 and main support at 16208.93 are key areas to watch.

In summary, the Dax Index exhibits a moderately bearish sentiment due to the recent dip from the previous close. Traders should monitor the support levels for potential price direction cues. Essentially, the market seems poised to challenge the medium-term trend indicator at 16275.83. Trader reaction to this moving average should give us a good indication as to the strength of the buying at current price levels.

FTSE-100 Index Technical Analysis

Daily FTSE-100 Index

The FTSE-100 Index, currently at 7563.27, has dipped below the 200-day moving average of 7571.43 and the 50-day moving average of 7553.38. This signifies potential bearish momentum if sellers sustain this pressure.

The next focus would be on challenging the minor support level at 7524.87. If this level fails to attract new buyers, it could lead to further downside momentum, potentially pushing the index lower.

Experienced traders should closely monitor this situation, as breaking below both moving averages and failing at minor support could indicate increased bearish sentiment in the market.

