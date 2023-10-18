DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: Euro Zone and UK Inflation Jitters Rattle Benchmark Indices

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Stoxx 600 and DAX indices down, inflation data in focus.

ECB and BoE grapple with policy amid steady inflation.

Adidas soars, ABB falters following Q3 earnings.

DAX and STOXX React to Earnings and Inflation

German and broader European markets were on shaky ground this Wednesday. By 10:38 GMT, the Stoxx 600 index was down 0.2%, with industrials taking a hit and dropping by 1%. In contrast, oil and gas stocks gained some ground, advancing 0.8%.

Germany’s DAX index was also lackluster, trading at 15,166.63, a decline of 85.06 points or 0.56%. Earnings releases from giants like ASML, SAP, and Volvo also caused a stir, but the spotlight remained on inflation data.

Inflation in Euro Zone and ECB Stance

Euro zone inflation data confirmed a 4.3% annual rate for September, down from August’s 5.2%, according to Eurostat. The European Central Bank is now in a tight spot, as it tries to balance the need for policy tightening against the economic pressures facing the bloc. Statements from the Governing Council members suggested the fight against inflation is far from over.

FTSE Driven by Inflation Fears and Earnings

The UK’s FTSE 100 moved in line with its European counterparts, down 42.66 points or 0.56% to 7,632.55. Inflation in the UK held steady at 6.7% in September year-on-year, feeding concerns of a further Bank of England rate hike. Corporate earnings were also a key driver, as Barratt Developments gave a murky outlook, causing its stock and the homebuilders’ sector to falter.

Notable Movers: Adidas and Worldline Surge, ABB Slips

Corporate earnings painted a mixed picture. Adidas posted stronger-than-expected Q3 results, revising its full-year operating loss projection to 100 million euros, a considerable improvement over its previous 450 million euro estimate. On the other end, ABB’s disappointing earnings report led to a 5% slump in its stock. Meanwhile, Worldline saw its shares skyrocket by over 6%.

Short-term Market Outlook: Bearish Signals

Both DAX and FTSE indices are showing bearish signals in the short term, with earnings volatility and inflation concerns acting as headwinds. The prevailing sentiment suggests cautious trading in both markets, as traders await further cues from central banks and upcoming economic data releases.

DAX Index Technical Analysis

Daily DAX Index

The DAX Index is currently trading at 15148.83, below both its 200-day moving average of 15650.59 and its 50-day moving average of 15575.59, signaling bearish momentum.

While the index is hovering above the main support level at 15096.75, it has failed to break above the minor resistance at 15472.44, suggesting that traders are exercising caution.

Focusing on moving averages and support/resistance levels is prudent. Given that the current price is below both key moving averages and closer to main support, the market sentiment appears to be bearish.

FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis

Daily FTSE 100 Index

The current daily price of the FTSE 100 Index at 7628.95 is slightly below its 200-day moving average of 7646.73 but above its 50-day moving average of 7516.20. This positioning indicates a market that is somewhat range-bound, lacking a definitive direction, but with a slight lean to the upside.

The proximity to the 200-day average may attract traders looking for a top, considering it as a potential resistance level. The 50-day moving average acting as a support level lends a cushion for bullish sentiment, but the overall market stance seems cautiously optimistic at best.

Essentially, trader reaction to the 200-day moving average at 7646.73 will set the tone on Wednesday.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.