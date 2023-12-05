DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: Ericsson’s Surge, Nokia’s Plunge Mark Mixed European Markets

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Ericsson soars, Nokia plunges in European markets

ECB rate cut speculations impact bond yields

FTSE 100 dips due to financials, China concerns

European Markets: Mixed Reactions Amid Diverse Influences

European markets displayed a mixed response on Tuesday, reflecting a stall in the recent momentum. Germany’s DAX 600 Index showed a modest increase, while the UK’s FTSE 100 experienced a slight decline, and the broad-based STOXX 600 remained relatively flat.

DAX and STOXX: Telecoms Lead with Ericsson’s Surge

In the DAX and STOXX indices, telecom stocks were significant movers. Ericsson’s shares soared by 9% following a major deal with AT&T, involving the development of a telecom network using ORAN technology. In contrast, Nokia saw a sharp 9.7% drop.

Bond Yields and ECB Speculations

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield hit a six-month low, influenced by traders betting on European Central Bank (ECB) rate cuts in 2024. These expectations were bolstered by ECB official Isabel Schnabel’s remarks, suggesting that further interest rate hikes are unlikely.

FTSE: Financials and China Exposure Weigh Down

The FTSE 100 was impacted negatively by financial stocks and China-exposed banks. Barclays’ shares fell after Qatar Holdings reduced its stake, while Moody’s downgrade of China’s credit outlook affected banks like HSBC and Standard Chartered.

Short-Term Outlook: Cautiously Bearish Amid Uncertainty

The short-term outlook for the STOXX and DAX markets seems cautiously bullish, given the mixed influences ranging from telecom deals to bond yield movements and geopolitical factors. With the looming uncertainty in financial and telecom sectors, coupled with macroeconomic speculations, investors might witness a period of heightened volatility and cautious trading in the near term. The FTSE-100 Index is bearish.

DAX Index Technical Analysis

Daily DAX Index

The DAX Index currently shows a bullish sentiment in its technical analysis. The current daily price of 16418.56 is above both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, at 15692.41 and 15407.01 respectively, indicating a positive trend in both the medium and short term.

Additionally, the price is hovering just below the minor resistance level of 16427.00. Its position above the main support level at 15993.10 further strengthens the bullish outlook.

This setup suggests that the DAX is maintaining upward momentum, with potential for breaking through the minor resistance. Should it cross this threshold, there might be an acceleration to the upside, reinforcing the bullish market sentiment.

FTSE-100 Index Technical Analysis

Daily FTSE-100 Index

The FTSE-100 Index exhibits a neutral to slightly bearish sentiment in its current technical posture. The index’s daily price of 7469.37 is just below the 50-day moving average of 7472.87 and also under the 200-day moving average of 7580.02. This positioning suggests a lack of strong bullish momentum in the short term and hints at caution in the medium term.

The price is hovering above the minor support level of 7401.87, providing a cushion against downward movements. However, it’s well below the minor resistance of 7524.87 and the trend line resistance at 7621.50, indicating potential barriers to upward movement.

The proximity to minor support and the distance from minor resistance and trend line resistance together point towards a cautious market outlook, with a tilt towards bearish sentiment unless the index can push past these resistance levels.

