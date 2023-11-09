DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: Edging Higher as Earnings Boost Sentiment

FXEmpire.com -

DAX Index, FTSE 100 Index higher after rebounding from early session weakness.

Robust corporate earnings continue to drive the positive price action.

FTSE 100 investors shrug off a dour forecast from Flutter.

European markets edged higher on Thursday after reversing earlier losses. Traders are saying that momentum in markets picked up on the back of robust corporate earnings.

At 12:06 GMT, the pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.59%. Travel and leisure stocks sank 2% while industrials added 1.6%. Germany’s DAX Index is trading 15286.98, up 57.38 or +0.38% and the UK’s FTSE 100 is at 7426.80, up 25.08 or +0.34%.

Earnings remain a key driver of sentiment in equity markets. Among the big names to report before the bell on Thursday were AstraZeneca, Deutsche Telekom, Henkel, ArcelorMittal and Wienerberger.

European markets recovered earlier losses Wednesday to finish the day higher. Stocks in the U.S. also rose during the previous session, with the S&P 500 posting its longest winning streak since November 2021.

DAX Index and STOXX 600 Index

European shares are being boosted by strong earnings from AstraZeneca and Adyen, while markets awaited the Federal Reserve Chair’s remarks on the monetary policy outlook after European Central Bank officials played down market bets around rate cuts.

ECB policymakers on Wednesday said further progress is needed to tame inflation, while Vice President Luis de Guindos in an interview on Thursday said it is premature to discuss rate cuts amid lingering risks to the inflation outlook. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Powell refrained from discussing monetary policy or the economy but could today at 14:00 GMT.

As far as earnings are concerned, LSEG data on Tuesday showed the STOXX 600 companies that have reported third-quarter results so far, 55.3% topped earnings expectations, slightly above the typical rate of 54%.

Adyen surged 28.2% to top the STOXX 600 after the digital payments processor posted “better-than-feared” third-quarter sales with “more realistic” mid-term targets.

AstraZeneca gained 3% to a near three-week high after raising its annual earnings forecast and reporting better-than-expected third-quarter profit and revenue.

FTSE 100 Index

Volatility is the theme today in the London market after the benchmark reversed earlier losses to move higher for the session.

UK’s FTSE 100 fell early Thursday before turning positive, hurt by a drop in shares of Flutter after a dour forecast. Investors are hoping the move brings an end to the market’s current losing streak. Prior to today’s session, the index has closed lower for four out of the last six sessions.

Flutter dropped 9.5%, dragging the travel and leisure index to over a week’s low after the online betting company said it expects full-year earnings, excluding the nascent U.S. market, at the bottom of its previous forecast range.

In central bank related news, Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill also noted the central bank needed to maintain a restrictive stance for monetary policy, a day after Governor Andrew Bailey pushed back against discussions on rate cuts.

“One clear take-away is that nothing is expected until at least the middle of next year; the question is whether it will come late H1/early H2, or late H2,” Equiti’s Cole said.

DAX Index Technical Analysis

Daily DAX Index

The DAX Index is trending higher on Thursday, putting it in a position to challenge the 50-day moving average at 15315.51. Although we could see a techncial bounce on the first test of this level, the strong upside momentum suggests that there may be enough buying power to overcome this level, setting up the index for a surge into the next resistance level at 15472.44.

FTSE 100 Technical Analysis

Daily FTSE 100 Index

The FTSE 100 Index is edging higher on Thursday as traders try to reverse this week’s price slide. The market is staddling a key level at 7401.87, which is likely to set the tone for the session.

A sustained rally over 7401.87 will help some, but the FTSE will still need to see a lot of buying volume if it wants to overcome the 50-day moving average at 7511.26.

