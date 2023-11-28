DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: Early Week Slump Hits European Markets

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

European markets see early-week decline

Ubisoft drops, Rolls-Royce and EasyJet surge

Mixed market outlook amidst sector fluctuations

European Markets Experience Early Week Downturn

European markets faced a downturn on Tuesday, extending the lackluster sentiment from the week’s beginning across the region. The STOXX 600, DAX, and FTSE 100 indexes all saw declines, indicating a pause in the market’s momentum.

Sector-Specific Movements

In the technology sector, Ubisoft’s stock plummeted by 9% following a bond placement announcement, while German companies showed reluctance to hire, as reported by the Ifo Institute. This hiring hesitancy reflects broader economic uncertainty, particularly in manufacturing and energy-intensive industries. In contrast, service sectors showed a more positive employment outlook.

FTSE and Monetary Policy Outlook

The FTSE 100’s performance, though declining, aligns with the recent market strength, as inflation begins to stabilize. However, the Bank of England’s Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden hinted at a continued restrictive monetary policy to curb inflation, impacting investor sentiment. Additionally, stock downgrades for Pearson and Man Group contributed to the market’s cautious approach.

Rolls-Royce and EasyJet: Standout Performances

Contrasting the general market trend, Rolls-Royce shares surged over 6%, buoyed by ambitious profitability plans and a significant restructuring program under CEO Tufan Erginbilgic. EasyJet also reported a robust recovery, reinstating dividends following a profitable year, despite concerns about Middle Eastern conflicts affecting winter season travel.

Market Forecast: A Mixed Outlook

The overall market outlook for European stocks appears mixed, with key indexes like the DAX and FTSE 100 experiencing early week declines amidst sector-specific fluctuations. Investors remain focused on upcoming economic data and central bank policies, with the market’s direction hinging on these developments.

DAX Index Technical Analysis

Daily DAX Index

The DAX Index, currently at 15937.91, is trading above both its 200-day and 50-day moving averages, positioned at 15670.30 and 15325.26 respectively. This positioning above the moving averages suggests a bullish trend in the medium to long-term perspective.

The index is also above the main support level of 15472.44 and minor support of 15723.01, reinforcing bullish sentiment. However, it is nearing the minor resistance at 15993.10, which could pose a near-term challenge.

Overall, the market sentiment for the DAX Index appears bullish, supported by its positioning relative to key moving averages and support levels, with attention on the approaching minor resistance.

FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis

Daily FTSE 100 Index

In analyzing the FTSE 100 Index, currently at 7437.42, we see it trading below both its 200-day and 50-day moving averages, at 7592.90 and 7491.60 respectively. This positioning suggests a bearish trend in the medium-term.

The index is also below the minor resistance level of 7524.87, which could act as an immediate ceiling for any upward movement. However, it’s above the main support level of 7213.00 and minor support of 7401.87, which might offer some stability.

Overall, the market sentiment for the FTSE 100 Index leans towards bearish, given its position below key moving averages and resistance levels, despite being above the support thresholds.

