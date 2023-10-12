DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: Dovish Fed Boosts DAX, While Commodity Wave Underpins FTSE

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

DAX and Stoxx surge on dovish Federal Reserve cues, up 0.68% and 0.8% respectively.

FTSE 100 rides on robust performance of commodities, marks a 0.83% ascent.

U.S. Federal Reserve signals holding interest rates steady, encouraging repositioning.

China’s economic stimulus plans fuel optimism in commodities, bolstering FTSE.

DAX and Stoxx Surge on Fed Remarks

In Europe, the DAX and Stoxx 600 indices enjoyed significant gains, propelled by softer Treasury yields and dovish signals from the Federal Reserve. Germany’s DAX Index traded up 0.68%, settling at 15,565.38 points. The broader Stoxx 600 index was up 0.8%, with every sector ending in green territory. This uptick comes amidst expectations that the Federal Reserve may hold steady on interest rates, causing traders to reposition their portfolios accordingly.

FTSE Rides on Commodity Wave

Across the Channel, the UK’s FTSE 100 index was not far behind, marking a 0.83% rise to 7,683.26 points. The commodity-heavy index was buoyed by the robust performance of energy and mining stocks. Reports indicating that China is gearing up for another round of economic stimulus added wind to the sails, contributing to optimism around commodity prices, particularly metals like copper and gold.

Fed and ECB Policy Outlooks

Investors are closely watching the U.S. Consumer Price Index data and statements from European Central Bank officials. While the U.S. Fed leans towards holding rates, the ECB also suggests that rate hikes may have reached their top. These monetary policy indicators are crucial for traders invested in European stocks, including the DAX and FTSE indices.

Earnings and Geopolitical Concerns

While corporate earnings are in focus, geopolitical tensions due to the Israel-Hamas conflict can’t be ignored. Both sets of indices, particularly oil and gas stocks, are susceptible to shifts in the Middle Eastern situation. Any escalation could substantially alter market dynamics.

Short-Term Outlook: Measured Optimism

For the short term, market sentiment appears cautiously optimistic. While the DAX and Stoxx benefit from dovish Federal Reserve stances, the FTSE gains strength from rising commodity prices. However, geopolitical tensions and upcoming economic data could quickly turn tides. Traders remain vigilant, prepared to adapt to any market swings.

DAX Index Technical Analysis

Daily DAX Index

The DAX Index is currently trading at 15553.83, which is just below both the 200-day moving average of 15635.68 and the 50-day moving average of 15632.38. This suggests a neutral to slightly bearish near-term outlook.

Given that the current price is also above the main and minor support levels of 15096.75 and 15264.23 respectively, but below the minor and main resistance levels of 15472.44 and 15723.01, there’s a tight trading range at play.

Although short-term is trending higher, Overall, market sentiment appears to be cautious, leaning neither decisively bullish nor bearish. This suggests the tone of the market will be determined by trader reaction to the moving average price cluster at 15632.38 to 15635.68.

FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis

FTSE 100 Index

The current daily price of the FTSE 100 Index stands at 7677.00, positioned above both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, signaling a bullish trend. The price also managed to breach the minor resistance at 7640.99, further affirming upward momentum. While trend line resistance looms at 7681.61, breaching this could spur accelerated gains.

On the downside, main and minor support levels are situated at 7438.83 and 7551.88 respectively, serving as cushions should the market reverse.

Overall, the prevailing market conditions indicate bullish sentiment.

