DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: DAX Takes a Hit, FTSE Finds Refuge in Oil as Middle East Tensions Rise

Highlights

Diverging European responses: DAX slumps by 0.71% as Middle East tensions surge; FTSE 100 gains 0.23%.

Stoxx 600 barely budges, but oil and gas stocks see a 2.3% uptick amid Middle East volatility.

Bearish sentiment burdens DAX as Germany wrestles with economic stagnation.

Energy and corporate plays buoy FTSE 100, contrasting DAX’s struggle with recessionary conditions.

The Heat of the Conflict

European markets showed mixed responses to escalating Middle East tensions following a major attack by Hamas on Israel. Germany’s DAX fell 106.22 points to 15,123.55, reflecting a 0.71% decline, impacted largely by retail and travel sectors dropping 1.5% and 1.25%, respectively. Conversely, the FTSE 100 in the UK managed to gain 17.06 points, settling at 7511.64, a 0.23% increase, underpinned by surging oil prices.

DAX and STOXX 600

The Stoxx 600 inched down by a mere 0.05%, however, its oil and gas stocks saw a 2.3% uptick as crude prices soared amid geopolitical risks. Defense companies such as Saab and Rheinmetall also experienced surges between 6.1% and 9.5%, anticipating a prolonged military conflict in the Middle East. Despite the surge in some sectors, the DAX index remains pressured by recessionary conditions in Germany and the broader Eurozone.

FTSE 100: Oil and Metro Bank

On the other side of the Channel, the commodity-heavy FTSE 100 benefited from a 2% jump in oil prices. Metro Bank in the UK was a standout, with its shares soaring 22.65% following the announcement of a £325 million capital raise and £600 million in debt refinancing. The energy sector added 2.4%, while aerospace and defense stocks gained 1.9%.

Market Volatility and Outlook

Investor sentiment remains fragile. Global investors are adopting a risk-off stance, given the uncertainty around the Middle East conflict’s scope and its impact on oil supply. The market also remains wary of inflation and interest rate hikes, rendering both the DAX and FTSE 100 susceptible to further volatility.

Short-term Forecast

In the near term, expect bearish sentiment to weigh on the DAX, as Germany’s economic weakness continues to stymie growth. Meanwhile, the FTSE 100 may see modest gains, buoyed by the energy sector and significant corporate moves like Metro Bank’s capital infusion. Keep an eye on geopolitical developments, as they will remain pivotal in shaping market behavior.

DAX Technical Analysis

Daily DAX Index

The DAX Index is currently trading at 15115.76, situated below both the 200-Day and 50-Day moving averages, at 15613.73 and 15666.39 respectively, signaling bearish momentum.

While the current price hovers above the main support at 14908.01, it is closer to this floor than to either minor or main resistance levels at 15472.44 and 15723.01, adding weight to a bearish outlook.

Given this proximity to significant support levels and its underperformance relative to key moving averages, the prevailing market sentiment for the DAX Index can be characterized as bearish.

FTSE Technical Analysis

The current daily price of the FTSE 100 Index sits at 7498.99, slightly below its 50-day moving average of 7509.88, indicating short-term bearishness. Moreover, the index is considerably lower than its 200-day moving average of 7641.90, reinforcing a bearish outlook.

Despite minor support levels at 7438.83 and main support at 7335.66, the index would need to break through its minor resistance at 7640.99 and its main resistance at 7748.46 to signal a bullish reversal.

The prevailing market sentiment leans bearish, given the index’s inability to surpass key moving averages and resistance levels.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

