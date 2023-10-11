DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: DAX Shines as FTSE Wobbles Amid Corporate Uncertainty

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Mixed bag for European markets as Wall Street exudes positivity on economic signals.

STOXX 600 sees modest gains, but luxury sector drags, led by LVMH’s 8% stock plunge.

FTSE 100 dips, impacted by U.S. inflation and weak luxury retail figures.

Short-term outlook for STOXX and FTSE 100 marked by cautious optimism.

European Markets Navigate Choppy Waters Amid Mixed Signals

The European stock landscape presented a complex picture this Wednesday. While the Stoxx 600 managed marginal gains, the FTSE 100 ended in the red. Meanwhile, the DAX Index posted a small 0.24% gain. Various factors, from unsettling corporate news to economic indicators, played their roles in this mixed performance. Here’s a breakdown.

Stoxx 600 Stumbles on Luxury Woes

The Stoxx 600 index rose by a modest 0.2% after a turbulent morning trading session. The main culprit for the day’s volatility was LVMH, which tanked by 8%. The company’s slowdown in revenue growth, down to 14% from 20% in the same period last year, spooked investors. This sent a ripple effect through the luxury sector, dragging down other big names like Christian Dior and Richemont.

FTSE’s Struggles: Inflation and Luxury Drag

Over in the UK, the FTSE 100 was nudged lower by 0.1%, largely influenced by stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data and the LVMH downturn. Retail stocks, including Howden Joinery and Burberry, also found themselves under pressure following a profit warning from Travis Perkins. Even the FTSE 250 couldn’t escape, losing 0.5%.

Central Bank Maneuvers and Economic Data

Bullish sentiment in global trading found some footing as Federal Reserve officials suggested that rising Treasury yields could keep further rate hikes at bay. Conversely, the European Central Bank seemed ready to hit the pause button on rate hikes, albeit in a data-dependent manner.

Near-Term Outlook: Brace for Volatility

For now, traders should prepare for a volatile market as both the Stoxx 600 and the FTSE 100 seem more influenced by sectoral nuances than overarching economic themes. With U.S. CPI data due soon and corporate earnings reports on the horizon, short-term market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic.

DAX Index Technical Analysis

Daily DAX Index

The DAX Index closed at 15460.01, marginally below its minor resistance level of 15472.44 but comfortably above its main and minor support levels at 15096.75 and 15264.23, respectively.

When compared to the 200-Day and 50-Day moving averages, the current daily price is below the 200-Day MA of 15628.25 and the 50-Day MA of 15272.96, indicating a bearish but potentially consolidative phase.

However, given that the strong short-term momentum, the market sentiment could be interpreted as cautiously bullish.

FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis

Daily FTSE 100 Index

The FTSE 100 closed at 7620.03, sitting slightly below its minor resistance level of 7640.99 but above the main and minor support at 7438.83 and 7551.88, respectively.

The current price hovers close to the 200-Day moving average of 7643.28 and is above the 50-Day moving average of 7507.38, suggesting the index is in a consolidation stage.

Given the proximity to the minor resistance and the 200-Day MA, coupled with being above the 50-Day MA, market sentiment leans towards a cautious bullish outlook.

