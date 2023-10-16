DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: DAX Dips, FTSE Stays Resilient Amid Mideast Tensions

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Middle East tensions rattle European indices; Stoxx 600 and DAX in red, while FTSE 100 bucks the trend.

Volatility spikes as Euro STOXX index hits an eight-week high amid geopolitical concerns.

European energy sector surges to a nine-year peak, driven by fears of potential conflicts involving Iran.

FTSE Mining index up 0.9% on bullish Chinese demand forecasts, offering a silver lining in a mixed market.

Investors eye key UK unemployment and inflation data for clues on FTSE 100’s next move.

Mixed Reactions in European Markets Amid Middle East Tensions

European stock indices displayed a mixed sentiment Monday, largely swayed by escalating tensions in the Middle East. The Stoxx 600 slipped 0.2%, pulled down by autos and construction, while the DAX Index followed suit, down 0.13% at 15166.79. Meanwhile, the FTSE 100 defied the trend, gaining 0.32% to reach 7624.01, aided by robust commodity stocks.

Market Volatility and Geopolitical Strains

Volatility surged as the Euro STOXX volatility index hit an eight-week high. Concerns over Israel’s possible ground offensive into Gaza have investors on edge, wondering if the regional conflict might spiral into a larger geopolitical crisis, especially if Iran becomes involved. Such a scenario would likely shoot energy prices skyward, influencing inflation expectations.

Sectoral Movements and Market Drift

Industrials and utilities recorded declines, contrasting with a 0.9% rise in the mining index, driven by Chinese demand expectations. Energy stocks rose to a nine-year high, continuing to find support above $90 per barrel. Meanwhile, SSAB stocks soared 2% after JP Morgan upgraded the company to “overweight.”

FTSE 100: UK Markets Stay Resilient

The FTSE 100 remained bullish on the back of commodity-linked stocks and climbed even as global tensions rose. Copper and energy stocks lent momentum to the index, which now awaits key unemployment and inflation data set to be released this week for further directional clues.

Short-Term Forecast

In the short term, the Stoxx 600 and DAX index are likely to remain bearish due to geopolitical concerns and rising volatility. The FTSE 100, however, could be influenced by the upcoming domestic economic indicators, making its outlook more neutral compared to its European counterparts.

Traders and investors will continue to monitor developments in the Middle East closely, as any escalation could have far-reaching implications for European markets.

DAX Index Technical Analysis

Daily DAX Index

The DAX Index, currently at 15176.67, is trading below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, 15599.08 and 15643.50 respectively, signaling bearish momentum in the short and medium term.

The index is positioned above its main support level of 14908.01 but hasn’t broken through the minor resistance of 15472.44, suggesting a relatively narrow trading range.

The focus shifts to these moving averages and support-resistance levels. Overall, the current market sentiment for the DAX appears bearish, given its placement below key moving averages and closer to support levels than resistances.

Daily FTSE Technical Analysis

Daily FTSE 100 Index

The current daily price of the FTSE 100 Index at 7634.14 is slightly below its 200-day moving average of 7645.26, but comfortably above the 50-day moving average at 7511.84. The placement above the 50-day average could indicate short-term bullish momentum, although the index is teetering close to the 200-day average, which could act as a critical resistance level.

These moving averages become the key focal points. Overall, the market sentiment leans cautiously bullish, but a break above the 200-day moving average would confirm stronger upward momentum. Meanwhile, the inability to overcome this moving average could lead to a sharp break into the 50-day moving average.

