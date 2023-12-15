DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: Central Banks Stir Mixed Reactions in European Markets

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

European markets react to central bank policies.

BoE maintains rate; impacts FTSE and pound.

Recession fears loom over Eurozone outlook.

Central Bank Influence on Markets

European markets showed a mixed response on Friday, with key indices like the FTSE 100 and the Stoxx 600 reacting variably to a week loaded with central bank decisions. The Stoxx 600 index saw modest gains, primarily led by the mining sector, while the DAX in Germany also trended upwards. In contrast, the FTSE 100 experienced a slight dip.

Bank of England’s Steady Stance

The Bank of England’s decision to maintain its interest rate at 5.25% for the third time in a row played a significant role in the market’s movements. BoE Chief Andrew Bailey’s indication of persistently high interest rates points to a cautious fiscal approach, affecting the pound’s strength against the dollar. Talk of higher rates for longer weighed on the FTSE 100 Index.

Eurozone’s Economic Pulse

The economic outlook in the UK showed signs of vitality with business activity reaching a six-month high, as per the S&P Global/CIPS survey. However, looming concerns of a potential recession, fueled by high mortgage rates, cast a shadow over this optimism. Analyst Thomas Watts from Abrdn suggests a likely recession in the UK by next year.

Sector Performance and Corporate Highlights

In sectoral news, energy and mining stocks provided a boost to European markets. Corporate updates included a notable rise in Sectra’s shares post strong earnings, while Symrise faced a decline after revising its EBITDA margin guidance.

A Cautious Outlook Amidst Recession Fears

The mixed market reactions and the possibility of economic downturns in major economies like the UK and Germany paint a cautiously bearish short-term forecast. With central banks maintaining a tight grip on interest rates and growth forecasts being revised down, the markets are treading a path of cautious anticipation and muted optimism.

DAX Index Technical Analysis

Daily DAX Index

The DAX Index currently demonstrates bullish signals, trading at 16806.65, above both its 200-day (15745.85) and 50-day (15655.19) moving averages, which typically suggests an upward trend. This positioning significantly above the averages underscores the current strength in the market.

However, if the index were to retreat towards the minor support at 16427.00, and especially if it breaches this level, it could indicate a shift towards bearish sentiment. The main support at 16208.93 serves as a critical threshold; falling below this could further confirm a bearish trend.

Therefore, while the market currently favors bullishness, a downturn towards these support levels might signal a change in trend.

FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis

Daily FTSE 100 Index

The FTSE 100 Index, currently at 7608.99, is trading above both its 200-day (7565.68) and 50-day (7479.94) moving averages, indicating a bullish trend. The index’s position above these averages reflects ongoing positive momentum. However, it is approaching trend line resistance at 7625.95, a breach of which could further strengthen the bullish outlook.

On the downside, the minor support at 7524.87 and main support at 7401.87 are key levels to watch. If the index falls below these, it could signal a shift towards a bearish sentiment.

In summary, while the current market sentiment leans bullish, a close watch on the approaching resistance and support levels is crucial for anticipating potential trend shifts.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.