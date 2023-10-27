DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: Banking Shocks and Commodity Surges Define European Markets

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Stoxx 600 shows worst monthly performance since September 2022.

NatWest faces worst single-day drop since Brexit.

Commodities offer cautiously bullish outlook for FTSE 100.

Mixed Performance in European Markets Amid Earnings and Economic Signals

European stock indices displayed mixed sentiments on Friday, led by varying performances in individual sectors and stocks. The Stoxx 600 index slightly edged up by 0.1% around 11:22 GMT, despite showing signs of its worst monthly performance since September 2022. Health-care stocks dipped 1.6%, while the oil and gas sector climbed 1.65%, buoyed by robust gains in crude oil prices.

Banking Woes and Triumphs

Banking stocks experienced a tumultuous session. NatWest’s shares plunged by as much as 17% after revealing a disappointing third-quarter report and alleged regulatory breaches. This stark contrasted Deutsche Bank, which saw gains following a forecast beat, and Barclays, which slumped after warning of impending cost-cutting charges. On the FTSE 100, NatWest emerged as the worst performer, with its stock plummeting 10.5%, marking its most significant single-day drop since the Brexit vote in June 2016.

Commodities Propel FTSE

On the FTSE 100, commodity-linked stocks showed resilience, overshadowing the lackluster performance of banking shares. Oil and gas stocks advanced by 2%, propelled by a $1 increase in oil prices due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Precious metal miners led the gains with a 2.2% jump, as investors sought refuge in gold. Industrial metal miners followed suit, gaining 1.3%.

Central Bank Decisions and Economic Indicators

Investors remain wary of central bank policies, especially after the European Central Bank (ECB) held interest rates steady following a series of 10 hikes. ECB President Christine Lagarde emphasized the need for rates to remain stable for an extended period to achieve inflation targets. Market participants are also closely watching the release of the U.S. personal consumption expenditures, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation indicator.

Short-Term Outlook: Cautiously Bullish

While the Stoxx 600 and FTSE 100 indices display mixed sentiments, commodities seem to offer a glimmer of optimism. However, the banking sector remains a concern, and central bank decisions could further sway market sentiments. Despite these uncertainties, the uptick in commodity prices may signal a cautiously bullish outlook for the short term.

DAX Index Technical Analysis

Daily DAX Index

The DAX Index is currently trading at 14790.05, which is below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, at 15442.68 and 15645.10 respectively. This suggests a bearish sentiment in the near to medium term.

Additionally, the index is positioned below the minor resistance level of 14908.01 and the main resistance at 15096.75, confirming the bearish outlook.

The current positioning relative to key moving averages and resistance levels suggests that the market sentiment for the DAX Index is bearish. Investors should exercise caution and look for confirmatory signals before taking positions.

FTSE 100 Index Technical Analysis

Daily FTSE 100 Index

The FTSE 100 Index is trading at 7368.28, which falls below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of 7505.58 and 7636.26, respectively. This positioning indicates a bearish outlook for the index in the near to medium term.

The index’s current placement relative to these key moving averages suggests bearish market sentiment.

