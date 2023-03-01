DAX Index, CAC, FTSE 100: China PMI Numbers to Deliver Early Support

The Majors

It was a bearish end to February for the European majors on Tuesday. The FTSE 100 fell by 0.74%, with the CAC and DAX seeing losses of 0.38% and 0.11%, respectively.

Economic data from France tested buyer appetite. Lackluster economic growth in Q4 and a pickup in inflationary pressure were bearish. Disappointing stats from the US added to the bearish mood, with consumer confidence falling for a second consecutive month.

For the FTSE 100, earnings results and the Brexit-driven pickup in the Pound added to further selling pressure.

The Stats

The French economy was in the spotlight on Tuesday, with French inflation, Q4 GDP, and consumer spending figures in focus.

In Q4, the French economy expanded by 0.1% according to finalized numbers, unchanged from the first estimate and growth in Q3.

Significantly, inflationary pressures picked up in February, with the French annual inflation rate rising from 6.0% to 6.2% versus a forecasted 6.1%

According to Insee.fr,

An acceleration in prices for food and services pushed inflation higher in February.

Energy price pressures softened while the manufacturing inflation rate held steady.

Consumer prices increased by 0.9% in February after a 0.4% rise in January.

Energy prices increased at a slower pace, while there was a pickup in prices for manufactured goods and services.

From the US

Consumer confidence figures for February disappointed. In February, the CB Consumer Confidence Index fell from 106.0 to 102.9, with housing sector data also bearish.

The Market Movers

For the DAX: It was a mixed day for the auto sector. Volkswagen and Continental ended the day with losses of 0.14% and 0.38%, respectively. BMW led the way down, falling by 0.42%, while Daimler rose by a modest 0.08%.

However, it was a bullish day for the banks. Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank rose by 2.18% and 3.32%, respectively.

From the CAC, it was also a bullish day for the banks. Soc Gen rallied 2.00%, with BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole ending the day up by 1.05% and 0.82%, respectively.

The French auto sector had a mixed session. Stellantis NV fell by 0.47%, while Renault ended the day up by 1.82%.

Air France-KLM rose by 1.43%, with Airbus SE gaining 0.31%

From the FTSE 100, Ocado tumbled by 11% on a larger-than-expected full-year loss. Croda International missed analyst earnings expectations, falling by 4%.

The Day Ahead

It’s a busy day ahead on the European economic calendar. German retail sales figures will draw interest ahead of manufacturing PMI numbers for the euro area member states, the Eurozone, and the UK.

Following the better-than-expected Caixin Manufacturing PMI from China, upward revisions to PMI numbers would support riskier assets further.

However, German inflation figures could test buyer appetite this afternoon. An unexpected pickup in German inflationary pressures would support a more hawkish ECB policy outlook.

Today’s China PMI number should set the tone ahead of the US session.

From the US, manufacturing PMI numbers for February will also provide direction. We expect the ISM Manufacturing PMI to have influence. Beyond the headline number, investors should consider inflation, new orders, and employment sub-components.

The Futures

In the futures markets, the DAX and FTSE 100 were up 17 points and 16 points, respectively, while the CAC was down 28.5 points this morning. The US futures recovered from early losses, however. The NASDAQ mini was up 0.5 points, with the Dow mini gaining 26 points.

