Markets

DAX Inches Higher On Easing Ukraine Tensions

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - German stocks were seeing modest gains on Friday as diplomatic efforts continue to avoid a conflict in Ukraine.

The U.S. Secretary of State agreed to a meeting with Russia's foreign minister, raising hopes of a diplomatic solution.

Also, Russia said earlier today it was withdrawing more tanks and other armoured vehicles from areas near Ukraine's border after running war games that had raised concerns in the West.

The benchmark DAX after losing 0.7 percent in the previous session.

Insurer Allianz fell 1.4 percent after it took a €3.7bn hit to its pre-tax profits.

Automakers were broadly higher, while banks traded mixed. Commerzbank shares were up more than 2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular