DAX Inches Higher On Earnings Boost

(RTTNews) - German stocks rose on Wednesday after top U.S. companies like Alphabet, Advanced Micro Devices and General Motors reported encouraging earnings results.

The upside remained capped ahead of the ECB and BoE policy meetings, due Thursday.

The European Central Bank is unlikely to announce policy tightening anytime soon while investors await a second consecutive rate hike from the Bank of England.

The benchmark DAX rose 51 points, or 0.3 percent, to 15,671 after gaining 1 percent the previous day.

TeamViewer jumped as much as 15 percent. The software company said its fourth quarter billings were up 20 percent from prior year, or up 17 percent in constant currency.

Chip supplier Siltronic rallied 2.5 percent after reporting a 17 percent rise in quarterly earnings.

