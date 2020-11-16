Markets

DAX Inches Higher On China Data

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - German stocks rose on Monday, with strong economic data from China and Japan as well as renewed hopes of a Covid-19 vaccine helping underpin investor sentiment.

China's factory output rose faster than expected in October and retail sales growth accelerated from the previous month, suggesting a broader economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Elsewhere, Japan's economy grew at the fastest pace on record in the third quarter, rebounding sharply from its biggest postwar slump.

On the Covid-19 front, Johnson & Johnson launched a new large-scale late-stage trial in Britain to test a two-dose regimen of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine among thousands of volunteers.

The benchmark DAX roe 85 points, or 0.6 percent, to 13,160 after inching up 0.2 percent on Friday.

Banks paced the gainers, with Commerzbank up 2 percent and Deutsche Bank rising 1 percent.

Travel-related stocks were also on the rise, with Lufthansa gaining as much as 3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular