DAX Inches Higher Led By Auto Stocks

(RTTNews) - German stocks rose on Wednesday as the rate of new coronavirus cases began to fall in China, helping ease worries about the outbreak's economic impact.

According to the National Health Commission, 2,015 new cases had been reported over the last 24 hours, declining for a second day.

The World Health Organization has named the disease caused by the virus as COVID-19, avoiding any animal or geographic designation to avoid stigmatization and to show the disease comes from a new coronavirus discovered in 2019.

Hopes of additional stimulus measures from China as well as recent data indicating continued strength in the U.S. economy also helped underpin investor sentiment.

The benchmark DAX was up 82 points, or 0.6 percent, at 13,709 after surging 1 percent the previous day.

Automakers, which depend heavily on Chinese demand for their exports, were broadly higher. BMW climbed 2.6 percent, Daimler advanced 1.5 percent and Volkswagen added 2.1 percent.

