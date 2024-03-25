DAX Inches Higher In Lackluster Trade

News & Insights

March 25, 2024

(RTTNews) - German stocks were marginally higher on Monday as investors looked ahead to the release of key European and U.S. inflation readings this week for further clarity on the rate outlook.

The benchmark DAX was up 24 points, or 0.1 percent, at 18,230 after inching up 0.2 percent on Friday.

The euro was up slightly against the dollar while Euro zone bond yields traded around their lowest level in over a week.

Delivery Hero SE shares tumbled 3 percent. The food delivery company said Chief Financial Officer Emmanuel Thomassin will leave the company at the end of September and that the Supervisory Board is engaged in evaluating successors.

