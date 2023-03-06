DAX Inches Higher In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks opened on a positive note Monday as bond yields pulled back ahead of key events this week, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony Tuesday and Wednesday, and the release of all-important U.S. jobs report on Friday.

The dollar edged lower in early European trade amid a modest pullback in U.S. Treasury yields following mixed comments from Fed Gov. Chris Waller and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic last week.

Meanwhile, data showed earlier in the day that a measure of German construction PMI reached a 11-month high in February.

The benchmark DAX was up 23 points, or 0.2 percent, at 15,601 after rallying 1.6 percent on Friday.

Among the top gainers, Commerzbank, Fresenius Medical Care, Porsche and Vonovia climbed 1-2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.